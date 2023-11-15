Pizzeria featuring Indian ingredients opens 1st Vegas location

The menu offers pies topped with marinated potatoes, cheese in curry sauce, curry chicken masala and more.

A curry chicken masala pizza from the new (as of fall 2023) Curry Pizza House in Las Vegas. (Curry Pizza House)

Curry Pizza House, the first Las Vegas location for the fast-casual chain, opened in fall 2023. (Chris Wessling)

An achari gobhi (cauliflower in pickling spices) pizza from the new (as of fall 2023) Curry Pizza House in Las Vegas. (Curry Pizza House)

Curry chicken wings from the new (as of fall 2023) Curry Pizza House in Las Vegas. (Curry Pizza House)

Paneer meets pie at Curry Pizza House, a fast-casual chain that recently opened its first Las Vegas location, on South Maryland Parkway across from UNLV. The chain unites traditional Italian pizzas with Indian ingredients.

Beginning noon Dec. 2 at its grand opening celebration, Curry Pizza will offer a free personal pizza of choice to the first 200 guests, as well as a raffle of items such as sports tickets, a 75-inch flat-screen TV and free pizza for a year.

The menu showcases more than a dozen Crafty Curry pies, including:

• Aloo chaat pizza with house red sauce, marinated potatoes, cheese, red onion, cilantro and mint.

• Curry chicken masala pizza with curry sauce, masala chicken, bell peppers, red onion and cilantro.

• Palak paneer pizza with fresh pesto sauce, masala paneer (cheese in curry), cheese, spinach, red onion, green chilis, ginger and garlic.

More than a dozen classic pizzas (vegetarian, pesto chicken, meat lover’s) appear on the menu. So do build-your-own pies assembled from almost 30 toppings, including marinated gobhi (cauliflower), marinated aloo (potatoes), artichokes, jalapeños, achari chicken (cooked in pickling spices), chicken tikka, sausage, ham and beef.

The menu also features small plates, (masala chips, garlic sticks with toppings), salads, wings, gluten-free pies and Jain pies made according to the culinary restrictions of the Jain faith (no root vegetables, for instance).

Besides its new Vegas store, Curry Pizza House has more than 20 locations in California and Texas. Curry Pizza House is at 4700 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 110. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Visit currypizzahouse.com or call at 702-790-8277.

