Pour your cat a glass of wine with Pinot Meow and Moscato

You wouldn’t want the smallest member of the family to be left out, would you? Cat wine from Apollo Peak comes in non-alcoholic varietals including Pinot Meow, Moscato and White Kittendel, $4.99 at Ooh La La Pet Boutique at 1400 Wyoming St. in Boulder City; other varieties $9.95 at .

Summer’s a good season for entertaining, whether at home or on a weekend (or longer) getaway to more temperate climes. In celebration of that spirit, here are a few products designed to make your fete a little more fun.

Wining and dining outdoors is more enlightened with the help of the LED bottle stoppers from Rabbit Wine, which can add some table illumination while they seal wine or another bottle. Twist the stopper to the left to turn it on and back to the right to turn it off. $16 for set of two at .

Don’t just salt the rim of your tequila glass, salt the whole shot. Naturally translucent Himalayan Salt Shots from Root 7 are made of white and rose rock salt and are said to leave a crystallized salty aftertaste. $25 for set of two, $35 for set of four with wooden serving tray at .

Fans of the ever-popular Oyster Bar at Palace Station can take a little of its charm home with one of these T-shirts with witty slogans, such as “Half man, half mussels” or “ ‘That’s too much shrimp’ said no one ever.” $16.95 for short sleeves, $21.95 for long at Palace Station.

Pucker up; this is one frozen treat that’s definitely not sweet because Bob’s Pickle Pops are made with 100-percent dill-pickle juice. The 2-ounce plastic push-up pops are said to be popular with cyclists and runners because they can help prevent dehydration, and their popularity in drinks like picklebacks (Irish whiskey and pickle juice) and bloody marys led to the creation of Bob’s Pickle Backs cocktail mixers. 10/$11.99 to 200/$125 at bobspicklepops.com.