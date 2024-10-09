Seafood restaurant celebrates 20 years on Las Vegas Strip

One of its signature ingredients is flown from warm coastal waters to the Nevada desert for an appointment with mustard sauce.

The famed key lime pie from Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab is marking 20 years on the Las Vegas Strip. The restaurant opened Oct. 22, 2004, in the Forum Shops at Caesars.

The menu features wet- and dry-aged USDA Prime grade beef; seafood such as oysters on the half shell, butter-poached scallops and Dover sole in brown butter sauce; and stone crab claws flown in from Florida and served with signature mustard sauce. The menu also offers dishes such as fried chicken and grilled tomatoes from the original Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach, plus the famed key lime pie. Tuxedoed servers are always in season.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab is a partnership between its owner, Lettuce Entertain You hospitality, and the Miami Beach Joe’s, which dates to a lunch stand opened in 1913 by Joe Weiss.

Since opening, Joe’s Vegas has served more than 5 million guests, who have eaten, conservatively, more than 1 million pounds of stone crab, 1 million pounds of Alaskan king crab and 100,000 key lime pies, according to Lettuce Entertain You. The Vegas location has sibling restaurants in Chicago and Washington, D.C.

In Vegas, Lettuce also owns Mon Ami Gabi and Eiffel Tower Restaurant at Paris Las Vegas, RPM Italian in the Forum Shops, El Segundo Sol and Happy Camper at Fashion Show mall, and Summer House in Durango resort. Visit joes.net.

◆ ◆ ◆

Here are some of the October promotions at Triple Crown Cigar Lounge in Town Square:

— Martini Mondays, with a featured martini made with Let’s Go Gold Vodka priced at $8 all day.

— Tequila Tuesdays, with a rotating selection of tequilas available as a shot, mixed drink or margarita, at 50 percent off all day.

— Latin Fridays, with specials for tequila shots and cocktails, plus Latin-inspired entertainment by Space to Pace, beginning at 9 p.m.

Visit triplecrowncigarlounge.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 17, Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 111, will present a four-course dinner featuring Hine Cognac. Among the pairings: Hine Cigar Reserve XO with foie gras and smoked Luxardo cherry sauce. Tickets: $165 inclusive. Purchase: gaetanoslasvegas.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18, Prevail Marketplace will host a farmers market and craft fair in the courtyard of The Gramercy, 9205 W. Russell Road. The marketplace features fresh produce, crafts, and food and drink from tenants of The Gramercy such as Anima by EDO, DW Bistro, Karved and Pinches Tacos.

◆ ◆ ◆

The Downtown Brew Festival, presented by Motley Brews, runs from 5 to 9 p.m. (4 p.m. VIP entry) Oct. 19 at the Clark County Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. The event features more than 200 brews from 60 breweries, food pairings from local restaurants and live music. Tickets start at $55 from downtownbrewfestival.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

The new happy hour menu at Azzurra Cucina Italiana, 322 S. Water St., features fried calamari, chef Alessandra’s meatballs, truffle fries, all $8, and more. Happy hour runs from 4 to 6 p.m. daily.

◆ ◆ ◆

Oktoberfest at Triple George Grill, 201 N. Third St., Suite 120, begins 5 p.m. Oct. 23, with beer flights and light bites. Tickets: $125 from eventbrite.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken, the James Beard Award-winning creators of Border Grill in Mandalay Bay, will present their inaugural Border Grill Mexican Food + Wine Festival from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 25 at the restaurant.

The event will feature food stations showcasing dishes from Border Grill; from BBQ Mexicana, Pacha Mamas and Socalo, the chefs other restaurants; and from Rosa Mexicano in the Miracle Mile Shops. The festival also features pours from more than 15 Mexican wineries and live entertainment.

A portion of ticket sales will support scholarships from the Nevada Restaurant Association for high school students pursuing hospitality careers. Tickets: $100 at opentable.com, $125 day of event.

