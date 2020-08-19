South Point reopens oyster bar

Big Sur Oyster Bar has reopened at South Point. (South Point Hotel Casino & Spa Las Vegas)

With less than two weeks until the traditional start of oyster season (the months of September through April all contain the letter “r” in their names), South Point has reopened its Big Sur Oyster Bar. The restaurant is now open daily, from noon to midnight.

Big Sur had been closed since the COVID-19 shutdown in March. The resort has expanded its seating area, which should help accommodate the new social distancing guidelines. It’s also rolled out a new menu, with updated pricing. In addition to oysters on the half shell, Rockefeller, in bloody Mary shooters and pan-fried, it includes a variety of seafood dishes, such as lobster rolls, pan roasts, and fish and chips.

