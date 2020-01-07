Southern Nevada Girl Scouts unveil new cookie flavor

For the first time since 2017, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada has added a new cookie to its lineup.

Local Girls Scouts have a brand new cookie to sell. (Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada)

Lemon-Ups are the latest addition to the local Girl Scout Cookie lineup. (Little Brownie Bakers)

Lemon-Ups are inscribed with inspiring messages. (Little Brownie Bakers)

Move over Thin Mints and Tagalongs. There’s a new cookie on the block. And its name is Lemon-Ups.

For the first time since 2017, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada has added a new cookie to its lineup. The lemon-flavored disks, emblazoned with positive messages such as “I am bold,” “I am strong,” “I am a leader” and “I am gutsy,” replace the lemon-flavored Savannah Smiles on the Girl Scout order sheet.

“The new Lemon-Ups aren’t just a refreshing, delicious Girl Scout cookie that Southern Nevadans will love,” says Linda Bridges, the organization’s chief communications officer. “The newest addition to the cookie lineup is inspired by Girl Scouts with positive affirmations baked into every bite. These zesty treats will inspire you to live like a Girl Scout and be bold, creative and gutsy every day.”

Cookie presales are ongoing through Jan. 20, with cookie booths set to run from Feb. 14 to March 1.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @almancinivegas.