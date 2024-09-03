Star NYC chef joining food hall on Las Vegas Strip

Tomato granita with burrata is one of several tomato specials being offered from Sept. 5 to 11, 2024, at RPM Italian in The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Lindsay Eberly)

A bulgogi bowl from Mokbar. The New York City Korean restaurant is planning to open a fast-casual outpost in fall 2024 in the Forum Food Hall at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Mokbar)

The number of famous food folk is growing at the Forum Food Hall in Caesars Palace. The latest addition is Esther Choi, the star New York City chef who is set to debut a fast-casual version of Mokbar, her seasonal Korean restaurant, this fall in the hall. The Vegas location marks the fifth restaurant in the Mokbar family and the first outside New York City.

The new Mokbar joins Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay and Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! in the food hall. Tortazo by Rick Bayless and Buddy V’s Pizzeria by Buddy Valastro are set to launch this year.

The menu features pan-fried dumplings, buns, Korean fried chicken, dumplings in broth, several ramen styles, and rice bowls such as a marinated and seared salmon bowl with avocado and crisp tofu and a ribeye bulgogi bowl with kimchi and a poached egg. Mokbar occupies the former Tiger Wok & Ramen space.

Sicilian Guys Trattoria, which recently opened at 9800 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, Suite 190, is generating some good buzz for its menu of Italian standards.

Look for calamari fritti, Caprese salad, chicken Vesuvio, braciole stuffed beef rolls, bucatini all’Amatriciana, lasagna al forno, a polpette meatball sandwich, a classic pizza Margherita, Chicago-style deep dish pie, and Sicilian sfincione thick crust pizzas (either traditionally topped or build-your-own).

Owner Ignazio Sessa also owns Omelet House and Sicilian Guys Pizzeria, both on North Rampart Boulevard in Summerlin, and Omelette Cafe on West Skye Canyon Park Drive, not far from Sicilian Guys. Visit sicilianguystrattoria.com.

September is Hunger Action Month. To assist Three Square Food Bank during the month in its fight against hunger, people may participate in a virtual food drive (threesquare.org/donate), donate from the checkout line at Vons and Albertsons, or Dine with a Purpose at restaurants in the Forum Shops at Caesars that are donating a portion of proceeds to Three Square. Visit threesquare.org for participating restaurants.

From Thursday through Sept. 11, chef Sani Hebaj of RPM Italian in the Forum Shops is celebrating tomatoes, a favorite seasonal ingredient, with tomato-inclusive dishes: heirloom tomato granita with burrata ($24), tomato tart with whipped ricotta ($23), polenta gnocchi with golden tomato pomodoro ($22), and black cod in tomato acqua pazza ($36). Visit rpmrestaurants.com.

