‘Top Chef’ stars to close Las Vegas Strip pop-up restaurant

The whimsical ‘80s- and ‘90s-themed restaurant in the former Aureole at Mandalay Bay features retro dishes and décor.

Cat on a Hot Gin Roof, one of the movie-themed cocktails being served until September 2024 at Vegas Vickie's Cocktail Lounge in Circa Resort in downtown Las Vegas. (Black Raven Films)

Half roast chicken from Station Social Kitchen & Cocktails in Henderson. The restaurant has introduced a charitable donations program based on Monday dinner sales. (Leslie Sullivan)

The Retro By Voltaggio restaurant at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Wagyu beef pot roast at the Retro By Voltaggio restaurant at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 11, 2023. The dish features slowly cooked beef cheeks, Nantes carrots, and cippolini onions. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Retro By Voltaggio restaurant at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Chef Bryan Voltaggio, left, and his brother Chef Michael Voltaggio, right, at their Retro By Voltaggio restaurant at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Escargot at the Retro By Voltaggio restaurant at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 11, 2023. The dish features general snail’s sauce and a scallion dashi rice. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

In the latest reconnaissance from the Las Vegas food and drink front:

■ Brothers Bryan and Michael Voltaggio, the chefs, restaurateurs and “Top Chef” stars, are concluding Retro by Voltaggio, their one-year culinary residency at Mandalay Bay, on June 29. The ’80s- and ’90s-themed restaurant, in the former Aureole, debuted in May 2022 with nostalgic dishes, décor and vibes. Visit sevenrooms.com/reservations/retromandalaybay for reservations.

■ Spring by China Mama, from the family owners of China Mama and China Mama Express, has opened at 4480 Paradise Road, Suite 700A, in the same center as Ferraro’s Ristorante. The menu showcases spring pancakes, a specialty of northern China, that are wrapped around vegetables, eggs and meats. Among other menu highlights are mapo tofu, crisp duck, guo bao pork (a sweet-and-sour dish) and crisp duck. Visit springbychinamama.com.

■ Dinner has returned to The Buffet at Bellagio, with its seafood dinner service offered from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. A fresh seafood station features crab legs, tuna poke, ceviche, sushi and jumbo lump crab salad. Cost: $79.99. The buffet continues to serve brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

■ Crush Pad Wine Bar & Bottle Shop is now pouring at 7865 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 105. The wine list is divided between The Classics and The Curious. Classics might include a sparkling wine from the Crémant de Limoux appellation in southern France or a Ken Wright Cellars pinot from the Willamette Valley.

Among the Curious, you might find an Austrian orange wine made from grüner veltliner grapes or a nerello mascalese, a medium-bodied red wine from Sicily. Crush Pad also offers wine classes and tastings. Visit crushpadwinebar.com.

■ La Casa de Juliette Mexican Cocina, created by the team behind the Sand Dollar Lounge and the Sand Dollar Downtown, is planned to open this summer in Centennial Hills at 7585 Norman Rockwell Lane.

Executive chef Eduardo “Lalo” Saavedra, a veteran of the old Charlie Palmer Steak in the Four Seasons, and Gary FX LaMorte’s Honest Hospitality are collaborating on the menu of modern Mexican dishes. Local art, dark woods and terra cotta walls help compose the interior design. Follow @lacasajuliette_lv on Instagram.

◆ ◆ ◆

Social Station Kitchen & Cocktails, 10624 S. Eastern Ave., Suite S, Henderson, has launched Meaningful Mondays, in which 10 percent of Monday dinner sales from 5 p.m. until close during the month will be donated to local nonprofits. The inaugural beneficiary for June is Hope for the City, which provides food to folks in need.

Social Station features an indoor dining room, a 10-seat bar and a dining terrace. The recently opened restaurant is a project of Leverage Hospitality Group founded by Kelley Jones, Todd Parmalee and Steve Mannino, longtime friends and industry veterans. Leverage also helped debut Emmitt’s Las Vegas on the Strip in February.

◆ ◆ ◆

Vegas Vickie’s Cocktail Lounge in Circa has introduced a dozen cocktails inspired by famous movies or lines from movies. The cocktails are $16 to $20 and will be served until September.

Among the drinks are My Cousin Vino (Larceny bourbon, Campari, merlot, egg white, lemon, blood orange syrup), Cat on a Hot Gin Roof (Hendrick’s Gin, Ramazzotti Aperitivo Rosato, St-Germain, yuzu sour, lemongrass, ginger, raspberry) and Get to the Choppa! (Tito’s Vodka, Lillet Blanc, Amaro Montenegro, lemon juice, coconut, purple rice syrup).

◆ ◆ ◆

After more than 20 years of offering lunch, Table 34, 600 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 180, is ending its lunch service (and its recently introduced breakfast service) on Friday to focus on dinner. On June 24, Table 34 begins its new dinner service that runs from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Evan Glusman and Constantin Alexander purchased the restaurant from its previous owners in June 2022, updating the menu, introducing wine and cocktail programs, and significantly remodeling the facade, terrace and interior. Visit table34lasvegas.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Chef Tal Ronnen of Crossroads Kitchen is joining with celebrated chef couple Ali and Jet Tila to present A Pan-Asian Pop-Up Dinner on July 1, with seatings from 5 to 10 p.m. The six-course menu features mesclun greens and oroblanco citrus, tom kha gai, maki sushi roll, dim sum, drunken noodles and green matcha sponge cake. Cost: $85. Reservations: OpenTable.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.