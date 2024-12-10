Where to dine for Hanukkah in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants are offering latkes, brisket, roast chicken, holiday doughnuts and more for the Festival of Lights.

Latkes for Hanukkah 2024 from HaSalon at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (HaSalon)

Here are some dining suggestions for Hanukkah, which runs Dec. 25 through Jan. 2, 2025. This Jewish holiday, also called the Festival of Lights, commemorates the re-dedication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in the second century B.C.E.

Green Valley Ranch: Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca is serving specials: challah with honey butter ($10), potato latkes topped with smoked salmon ($15), beef brisket with vegetable ($29), and chocolate babka bread pudding ($10), from Dec. 25 through Jan. 2.

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., near Summerlin, is showcasing a four-course menu (challah with honey butter, matzo ball soup and potato latkes, roasted Jidori chicken or slow-roasted brisket, sufganiyot doughnuts) for $59, from 5 p.m. Dec. 25 and 26.

Pinkbox Doughnuts locations and website are offering four specialty doughnuts from Dec. 25 to Jan. 2. Look for the Hanukkah Ring ($2), Hanukkah Jellies ($2.25), Star of David ($3.25), and Hanukkah PeeWeez (50 cents individual or $5.95 box). Prices might vary at some locations.

Resorts World: Bar Zazu is sending out a five-course menu of matzo ball soup, potato latkes, Sephardic local mushroom salad, red wine-braised beef brisket and strawberry bomboloni doughnuts, for $95, through December.

Siegel’s Bagelmania, 252 Convention Drive, is providing takeout foods. A meal of sliced beef brisket or half a roast chicken, four accompaniments and desserts is $34.95. A group meal, serving eight to 10, features sliced beef brisket, half a roast chicken, five accompaniments and desserts for $329.95. There are also à la carte breads, entrées, sides and desserts. Order in advance from siegelsbagelmania.com/hanukkah. Pick up from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 25 to Jan. 1.

The Venetian: HaSalon Las Vegas is offering a trio of latkes (zucchini, classic potato, crab), with toppings such as caviar, salmon roe and crème fraîche, for $46 on Dec. 26, 27, 28, 30 and 31.

Wynn Las Vegas: Safta 1964 is featuring a latke board with labneh, marinated parsley salad, beet tahini, pickled shallots, apple butter and whipped butter with hot honey, for $50, with $80 caviar supplement, from Dec. 25 through 31.

