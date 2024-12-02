Where to dine out for Christmas in Las Vegas

Restaurants are offering specials, plates and prix fixe menus for Christmas Day, Christmas Eve and other holiday dates.

This year, our annual list of options for dining out on Christmas Day begins with a menu that isn’t served on Dec. 25. But the menu is distinctive enough that it’s worth showcasing.

From Dec. 4 to 21 (except Mondays), Aroma Latina American Cocina, 2877 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson, is presenting seasonal specials from throughout Latin America that are a favorite of chef-owner Steve Kestler, a 2024 James Beard Awards finalist.

Guatemalan enchiladas ($16) feature a tostada topped with picadillo (a simmer of wagyu and minced vegetables), curtido rojo (red pickled vegetables), hard-boiled egg and cotija. Guatemalan Christmas tamales ($21) feature chicken or pork stuffing, achiote and olives.

Roasted kurobuta pork leg, a brioche bun, house dressing and fries come together for pan con pierna sandwich ($20). Stuffed lomo Ibérico pork loin ($58) arrives for two. Molletes, bread pudding-stuffed rolls ($12), come with cinnamon mousse and crème Anglaise.

Atol de elote ($7), a creamy corn and milk drink served hot, and a hot Latin American Christmas punch ($7 to $10) made with fruits and spices, round out the menu.

The specials are served at lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 9 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, and for brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Reservations: 702-547-0474.

The remainder of this list rounds up restaurants serving on Christmas Day or, if indicated, other days close to the holiday. Reservations are typically required.

Off the Strip

Arizona Charlie’s Boulder/Arizona Charlie’s Decatur: Sourdough Café is presenting a dinner of soup or salad, grilled salmon with Brussels sprouts and wild rice, and a peppermint cheesecake pop, for $24.99, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.

Azzura Cucina Italiana, 322 S. Water St., Henderson, is featuring a three-course Feast of the Seven Fishes (choice of tuna tartare or seafood salad, choice of lobster ravioli or saffron scallop risotto, choice of Chilean sea bass, monkfish or branzino), for $100, with seatings at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Dec. 24.

Basilico Ristorante Italiano, 6111 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite 100, in Evora, is showcasing a six-course menu (including oyster and foie gras amuses, a duo of lobster bucatini and ricotta ravioli, oxtail with truffle), for $95, with wine pairings $45 additional, from 4 to 9 p.m. Dec 18 to 21 and 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 22.

Boulder Station: The Broiler is serving a three-course menu (choice of cream of asparagus soup or arugula salad, beef Wellington with sides, red velvet cake), for $62, from 3 to 9 p.m.

Durango: Nicco’s Prime Cuts & Fresh Fish is offering specials — a 1½-pound Maine lobster with sides ($95), wagyu tagliatelle with black truffle ($32) — from 2 to 10 p.m.

Emerald Island: Emerald Island Grille is showcasing a three-course menu (lobster bisque or mixed baby greens, hickory-smoked ham or slow-roasted prim rib with sides, apple pie), for $14.99 ham, $18.99 prime rib, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Green Valley Ranch: Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca is featuring specials — guanciale Parmigiano fondue ($19), lobster linguine ($38), prime rib with sides ($55), panettone or carrot cake ($12) — from 4 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24 and 1 to 9 p.m. Dec. 25. Ortikia is featuring a four-course menu (saganaki with Aleppo honey, wheat berry tabbouleh, choice of seafood-stuffed baked lobster or Grecian ham with sides, pistachio baklava), for $75, from 3 to 10 p.m. Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis is featuring specials from 1 to 9 p.m.: colossal tiger prawns and jumbo lump crab Thermidor ($39), prime filet mignon tournedos Rossini ($95), loup de mer (branzino) with fingerlings ($75), chocolate caramel bar ($14).

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas, 4510 Paradise Road, is sending out specials from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 24: potato soup with frankfurters ($9.50), breaded and fried brie with salad bouquet ($19.50), roasted quarter duck ($35), Black Forest bread pudding ($14), glühwein ($10). From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 25, the restaurant is offering specials: beef goulash soup ($9.50), breaded and fried brie with salad bouquet, roasted quarter duck, cinnamon bread pudding ($14), glühwein.

JW Marriott: Hawthorn Grill is presenting a three-course menu (choice of crab cake or diver scallops with caviar, choice of striped bass or filet mignon, choice of red velvet cake roulade or chocolate tart), for $85, from 4 to 9 p.m. Spiedini Fiamma is presenting a three-course menu (quinoa soup or butternut squash salad; free-range chicken, lobster risotto or lamb ragù pappardelle; passion fruit sorbet cake), for $65, from 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.

Palace Station: The Charcoal Room is showcasing specials — wagyu carpaccio ($27), dorade with broccolini ($48), flourless chocolate cake ($10) — from 1 to 9 p.m.

Rainbow Club: Triple B is offering a three-course menu (cauliflower soup or mixed baby greens, sugar-glazed ham or slow-roasted prime rib with sides, apple pie), for $14.99 ham, $18.99 prime rib, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Red Rock: T-Bones Chophouse is serving specials — Maine lobster bisque ($32), braised short rib with roasted thumbelina carrots ($85), bûche de Noël with cranberry vanilla ice cream ($12) — from 1 to 10 p.m.

Sunset Station: Sonoma Cellar is sending out specials — roasted red pepper bisque ($12), striploin with red wine demi-glace ($65), profiterole with spiced eggnog mousse ($10) — from 1 to 9 p.m.

On the Strip

Caesars Palace: Bacchanal Buffet is featuring its brunch buffet spread, for $89.99, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25, and its dinner spread, for $99.99, from 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25. Restaurant Guy Savoy is featuring an eight-course menu, including foie gras terrine with quince and Japanese A5 wagyu with leek and jus bordelaise, for $485, from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.

Flamingo: Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse is serving a three-course menu (choice of Caesar salad or French onion soup, prime rib with sides, choice of chocolate cigar cake or strawberry shortcake cheesecake), for $99.95, from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

Fontainebleau: La Fontaine is sending out a three-course brunch with pastries for the table, choice of 10 appetizers (including avocado egg tartine or smoked salmon with caviar), and choice of 10 entrées (including lobster Florentine or steak frites), for $125, $45 for separate children’s menu, from 9 am. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14, 15, 21 and 22.

Forum Shops: RPM Italian is offering a five-course Feast of the Seven Fishes that includes seafood risotto, king crab tortelli, Maine scallops and center-cut Creekstone filet mignon, for $125, from 4 to 9 p.m.

Harrah’s: Ramsay’s Kitchen is presenting a three-course menu (choice of butternut squash soup or Caesar salad, prime rib with sides and caramel apple tart), for $99.95, from 4 to 10 p.m. Ruth’s Chris Steak House is presenting a three-course menu (potato leek bisque or harvest salad, braised wagyu short rib or 16-ounce prime rib, Dutch apple pie), for $109.95, from 4 to 10 p.m.

Paris: The Bedford by Martha Stewart is featuring a four-course menu of honeynut squash salad, Big Martha’s pierogi, choice of roast turkey or prime rib, and pumpkin cheesecake, for $119.99, from 11 a.m. to 10;30 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25. Eiffel Tower Restaurant is featuring a three-course menu with choice of three starters (including pheasant and foie gras terrine), choice of three entrées (including beef tenderloin), and choice of peppermint soufflé ($10 supplement) or crème brûlée, for $155, from 5 to 10 p.m. Mon Ami Gabi is serving specials — salade de Noël ($18.95), butternut squash cappuccino ($14.95), petite filet with garlic shrimp ($52.95), and bûche de Noël ($16.95) — from 4 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.

Resorts World: Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant is offering specials — filet and Oscar-style lobster ($85), truffled roast potatoes ($30), roasted Brussels sprouts ($2o) — from 4 to 8 p.m. Bar Zazu is offering a four-course Italian-American menu (including ricotta spinach manicotti), for $85, and a five-course It’s a White Christmas menu (including beef tartare with gnoccho fritto and porcini-rubbed scallops), for $295, from 5 to 10 p.m. Carversteak is offering specials — potato leek soup ($19), beet salad ($26), prime rib ($89), croquembouche ($18) — from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.

The Strat: McCall’s Heartland Grill is sending out rack of lamb with scallop mushroom risotto and hazelnut sponge cake with mascarpone hazelnut mousse, for $49, with Ferrari-Carano Sonoma County merlot for $19, from 4 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25. Top of the World is serving specials from 4 to 11 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25: wild mushroom velouté with cheese croutons ($19), a 10-ounce filet with crab cake crust ($105), sticky toffee pudding cake ($17), and ’21 Zuccardi Q Argentinean malbec ($18).

Treasure Island: Gilley’s is serving a three-course menu (choice of cauliflower white cheddar soup or grilled bread salad, pepper-crusted prime rib, sticky toffee pudding), for $45, from 5 to 11 p.m. Phil’s Steakhouse is offering specials — candy cane beet salad ($18), beef Wellington with potato terrine ($50) — from 5 to 10 p.m.

The Venetian: Buddy V’s Ristorante is presenting a three-course menu (fried dough stuffed with prosciutto and ricotta, braised short rib with sides, milk and fresh cookies platter), for $75, from 2 to 10 p.m. Cañonita is serving specials — squash blossom quesadilla ($18), sea scallop with pork carnitas ($38), corn custard brûlée ($12) — from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25. Sugarcane is offering specials from 4 p.m. Dec. 24 and 10 a.m. Dec. 25: hamachi yuzu roll ($23), foie gras with three types of persimmons ($24), pan-seared barramundi with delicata squash purée ($45), and a 20-ounce bone-in New York steak au poivre ($74).

Wynn Las Vegas: Safta 1964 is showcasing specials — red snapper in court bouillon with sides ($95), spice-rubbed lamb chops with potato tzimmes ($90), chocolate and hazelnut bûche de Noël ($18) — from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

