70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment

Free ‘Parade of Mischief’ Halloween event returning to Summerlin mall

Downtown Summerlin Parade of Mischief (Downtown Summerlin).
Downtown Summerlin Parade of Mischief (Downtown Summerlin).
The Parade of Mischief returns to Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday in October. The ...
The Parade of Mischief returns to Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday in October. The popular Halloween-themed parade is one of several fall-themed events that take place in Summerlin. (Downtown Summerlin)
Downtown Summerlin Parade of Mischief (Downtown Summerlin).
Downtown Summerlin Parade of Mischief (Downtown Summerlin).
More Stories
Jon Bon Jovi poses for a portrait in New York, Sept. 23, 2020, to promote his new album "2020". ...
Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from ledge on bridge
Actor and producer Mark Wahlberg during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s & ...
Mark Wahlberg set to open new restaurant in Las Vegas
Frankie Beverly attends The 6th Annual Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at C ...
Legendary soul singer Frankie Beverly dies at 77
Taylor Swift fans — and other people who respect women — are slamming Elon Musk after the X ...
Taylor Swift fans slam Elon Musk after he sends ‘disgusting’ offer to the singer
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2024 - 5:51 am
 

Downtown Summerlin has announced that it will once again host its free “Parade of Mischief” Halloween event.

According to a news release, the “frightfully fun, family-friendly parade” will be held on the streets of Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday night in October starting Friday, October 4 at 6 p.m.

Featuring “mischievous mayhem,” the shopping center says the parade will also run on Oct. 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26.

The parade is free, open to the public and takes place along Park Centre Drive, according to Downtown Summerlin.

The release notes that this year, Parade of Mischief features more than 30 local youth that have been cast in various role including aliens, Cruella de Vil and Hocus Pocus witches, a Día de los Muertos float, a fully revamped Addams Family float, and more.

For more information, visit summerlin.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jon Bon Jovi poses for a portrait in New York, Sept. 23, 2020, to promote his new album "2020". ...
Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from ledge on bridge
The Associated Press

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi and a video production assistant persuaded a woman standing on the ledge of a pedestrian bridge to come back over the railing to safety.

Frankie Beverly attends The 6th Annual Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at C ...
Legendary soul singer Frankie Beverly dies at 77
By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times

Soul singer Frankie Beverly, the lead vocalist and co-founder of the soul-funk band Maze, has died. He was 77.

MORE STORIES