Free ‘Parade of Mischief’ Halloween event returning to Summerlin mall

Downtown Summerlin has announced that it will once again host its free “Parade of Mischief” Halloween event.

The Parade of Mischief returns to Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday in October.

According to a news release, the “frightfully fun, family-friendly parade” will be held on the streets of Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday night in October starting Friday, October 4 at 6 p.m.

Featuring “mischievous mayhem,” the shopping center says the parade will also run on Oct. 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26.

The parade is free, open to the public and takes place along Park Centre Drive, according to Downtown Summerlin.

The release notes that this year, Parade of Mischief features more than 30 local youth that have been cast in various role including aliens, Cruella de Vil and Hocus Pocus witches, a Día de los Muertos float, a fully revamped Addams Family float, and more.

For more information, visit summerlin.com.