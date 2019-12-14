From useful to goofy — 8 great gifts for pets

Gifts for your favorite animals run the gamut from ‘Starbarks’ to sunny-side-up egg molds to tiny homes for tiny pets.

Fred & Friends

One of the great things about pets is they will accept anything as a present. Seriously, give your dog an old dishtowel and he’ll be ecstatic.

But you can do better than that. Here are a few holiday gift ideas for your favorite four-footed companion and other pets.

Order up …

Don’t let your dog feel left out while you enjoy that long-awaited pumpkin spice latte. Order his or her name on this personalized “Starbarks” chew toy and enjoy the holidays together. For a realistic touch, misspell Fido’s name (“Fedor”?). $10.03, small; $12.03, large, etsy.com

Canine cookie jar

Keep your pet’s sweet treats handy — and reference a classic “Saturday Night Live” commercial parody — with the Vice Collection Puppy Uppers canister from Jonathan Adler. Each hand-painted porcelain canister is made in the company’s Soho studio and glazed with a black-and-white or color finish. $138, jonathanadler.com

Eggs a la puppy

There’s no earthly reason why anybody has to have the Fred Sunny Side Up puppy egg mold, other than it’s so darned cute. It’s made of food-safe and dishwasher-safe silicone rubber and also comes in cat, frog and owl. $12, amazon.com

All tricked out

Sometimes, it takes a young dog to teach a human a few tricks. The Bad Dog Wisdom tumbler set features artistic representations of what our dogs might tell us if they could. (Also available as mugs and coasters.) $35, uncommongoods.com

The cat’s meow

Adorn your cookies or pie crusts — or the next batch of homemade treats you make for Tabby — with the Kedera Cats Pattern Embossing Rolling Pin. The 15-inch wooden pin embosses cute images of cats into your pastry dough. $19.82, amazon.com

Tiny homes

Small pets deserve some love — and maybe even some nicer digs — at Christmas. The HollyPet small animal bed provides a comfy home for hamsters, guinea pigs, hedgehogs, chinchillas, spiders and lizards. $13.99, amazon.com

Handy warm-up

Nights in the desert can get chilly, so toss the SnuggleSafe Pet Bed in the microwave for a few minutes, put it under your pet’s bed and let her settle in. A single heating creates up to 10 hours of snuggly warmth. $29.98, amazon.com

Zen kitty

Grant your yard a sense of peace and calm with Michael Gentilucci’s handmade Zen Cat garden sculpture. They’re made of sealed cement and are designed for year-round use. (Dog, elephant, turtle and frog versions also are available.) $35-$69, uncommongoods.com