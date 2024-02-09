Inside the wild WWE WrestleMania Kickoff in Las Vegas

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Cody Rhodes have been lighting up social media for the past week.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s chief content officer and WWE Hall of Famer, addresses the crowd at a press conference for WrestleMania XL, to be held in Philadelphia in April, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The crowd cheers at a press conference for WrestleMania XL, to be held in Philadelphia in April, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Pro wrestler Pat McAfee, left, and pro wrestler Big E embrace as they host a press conference for WrestleMania XL, to be held in Philadelphia in April, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Finally, The Rock has come back to Las Vegas.

And he was nearly booed out of T-Mobile Arena at every mention by a raucous crowd during the WWE’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff.

The Thursday afternoon press conference, free and open to the public and broadcast live on Peacock, is the culmination of one of the wildest weeks in the long history of the wrestling company.

What began with the Feb. 2 tease that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would return to the ring against his “cousin” Roman Reigns, seemingly replacing Cody Rhodes as Reigns’ opponent in the main event at April’s WrestleMania in Philadelphia, would spiral into a controversy that became a worldwide trending topic on social media.

That tease reportedly was the most-disliked video ever on WWE’s YouTube channel.

Johnson’s daughter, who performs under the name Ava in WWE’s NXT, deleted her X account after saying she was receiving death threats from “fans” — alleged grown-ups angered by who was supposed to face the undisputed WWE Universal champion in a match where the outcome is predetermined.

For the past week, it appeared the WWE was caught between a rock and The Rock.

The WWE had spent more than a year building up to the prospect of Rhodes getting to “finish the story” at WrestleMania by defeating Reigns for the title his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes, never won. The company had been trying for a match between Johnson and Reigns for even longer.

But the fact that Johnson joined the board of directors for TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE and UFC, last month left many fans feeling as though he’d forced himself into Rhodes’ spot since he technically outranks the WWE’s chief content officer/booker, Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Interest has been off the charts, and social media has been flooded with #WeWantCody, ever since. It’s also gotten a little weird.

A ticket package for Thursday’s free event that included front-row seating and other perks sold out more than 48 hours before the event — at $2,500 a pop.

The first question San Francisco’s All-Pro tight end and wrestling superfan George Kittle was asked during Super Bowl Opening Night was about which of the two men should face Reigns. (He favored a compromise of Rhodes vs. Reigns, with Johnson as the referee.)

When popular wrestler Sami Zayn, who’s of Syrian descent and has sponsored mobile medical units there, suggested on social media that there were “actual tragedies” each day that “make wrestling drama seem largely unimportant,” he was quickly shouted down and removed the post.

Johnson is on a very short list among the biggest superstars the company has ever produced. Aside from an impromptu six-second WrestleMania match in 2016, his last real match was at Wrestlemania 29, three years earlier.

If anything, Johnson’s insertion into the WrestleMania XL mix is deflecting some of the heat from Vince McMahon. The WWE co-founder and public face of the company for parts of five decades resigned from the TKO board and his role as TKO executive chairman Jan. 26, the day after former employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit claiming she was “the victim of physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault and trafficking at WWE.”

The allegations in that lawsuit, which McMahon has denied, are the stuff of nightmares. Yet many so-called fans were more outraged by what seemingly happened to Rhodes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

