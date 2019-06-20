Las Vegas Santa Run opens registration this week (yes, really)

Other downtown events include Atomic Liquors’ anniversaries, movie showings and a volunteer effort to help the homeless.

People get ready to start in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run at the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and Carson Avenue in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Never too early to think Santa Run

It’s June and it’s hot, but the 15th annual Great Santa Run is just around the corner. Sort of. Opportunity Village will begin the registration period for the Dec. 7 event with a Fremont Street Launch Party beginning at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Fremont Street Experience. Look for members of The Chippendales and representatives of the prenatal and postnatal fitness program Fit4Mom on the Main Street Stage, leading an exercise program to the tune of “Run Santa Run!” Other entertainment will include the Tony Marques Band and team mascots from the Las Vegas Lights, Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Aviators. The early-bird registration price is $22, which is available through June 30. lvsantarun.com

An evening of ‘Aquaman’ in the park

“Aquaman” swims into Downtown Container Park, on Thursday night. The free, all-ages screening is part of the park’s ongoing Sunset Cinema series. The official hours are 8-10 p.m., and the show usually starts just after sunset, which 8:01 p.m. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Artist to perform classic Vegas tunes

Artifice Bar will host Jeffrey Michaels and his show “Viva Love Vegas” at 7 p.m. Saturday. Michaels will perform “classics from Vegas icons like Elvis, Wayne, Engelbert, The Rat Pack and so many more.” Admission is $10. 1025 S. First St., artificebarlv.com

Volunteers welcome for H2O giveaway

As the city heats up, it’s even rougher than usual being homeless in Las Vegas. Members of Hydrating the Homeless will gather at 8 a.m. Sunday at Owens and Stocker streets to man hydration stations and distribute water to those in need. Volunteers can bring coolers, ice and/or bottled water, but it’s not required. The event lasts until 11 a.m. hydratingthehomeless.vegas

Museum collecting school supplies

Discovery Children’s Museum will launch Live to Give Group’s third annual Supply a Teacher Campaign on Monday. Through July 28, anyone who drops by the museum’s Visitors Services desk with a donation of “supplies such as pencils, crayons, notebooks, rulers, markers, erasers, glue sticks and more,” will get $2 off the price of locals admission for the day. 360 Promenade Place, discoverykidslv.org

Gangster movie series continues

The Mob Museum will offer a screening of “Angels with Dirty Faces” at 6 p.m. Monday as part of its Summer Movie Series of classic gangster flicks. The 1938 film stars James Cagney, Pat O’Brien, Humphrey Bogart and Ann Sheridan. The movie is included with a museum ticket and free to members. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

Atomic Liquors notes two anniversaries

Atomic Liquors will celebrate the sixth anniversary of its relaunch on Thursday with “throwback pricing” from 7-8 p.m. The party, also being billed as a 67th anniversary event for the oldest freestanding bar in Las Vegas, will feature $1 Busch and Coors Banquet beers, and $2 vintage cocktails. 917 Fremont St., atomic.vegas

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com.