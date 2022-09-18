Life is Beautiful rocks downtown Las Vegas for 2nd night — PHOTOS
Back for year nine, LIB spans eight stages, including one indoors at The Kicker Comedy & More stage.
Perhaps crowds are a bit smaller than in past years, but Life is Beautiful had tens of thousands of fans during its second of three nights Saturday in downtown Las Vegas.
The music, art and food festival is expected to draw 150,000 fans over 18 city blocks downtown.
