Life is Beautiful rocks downtown Las Vegas for 2nd night — PHOTOS

Back for year nine, LIB spans eight stages, including one indoors at The Kicker Comedy & More stage.

Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans watch as Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk through the Market in the Alley area during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees arrive for the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Taylor Tanksley of Las Vegas poses for a photo during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic lines along Maryland Parkway outside of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jack Robinson of Las Vegas sings during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of neon signs through a prismatic lens during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans pose for a picture while waiting for Alessia Cara during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Perhaps crowds are a bit smaller than in past years, but Life is Beautiful had tens of thousands of fans during its second of three nights Saturday in downtown Las Vegas.

The music, art and food festival is expected to draw 150,000 fans over 18 city blocks downtown.

Back for year nine, LIB spans eight stages, including one indoors at The Kicker Comedy & More stage.

Check out these seven things you don’t want to miss at Life is Beautiful 2022.

And be sure to check back here all weekend for coverage of the fest.