81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Entertainment

Life is Beautiful rocks downtown Las Vegas for 2nd night — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2022 - 10:37 pm
 
Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtow ...
Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday ...
Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtow ...
Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans watch as Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17 ...
Fans watch as Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday ...
Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees walk through the Market in the Alley area during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sa ...
Attendees walk through the Market in the Alley area during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in dow ...
Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees arrive for the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown La ...
Attendees arrive for the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Taylor Tanksley of Las Vegas poses for a photo during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturda ...
Taylor Tanksley of Las Vegas poses for a photo during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtow ...
Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday ...
Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Traffic lines along Maryland Parkway outside of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sep ...
Traffic lines along Maryland Parkway outside of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtow ...
Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtow ...
Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday ...
Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jack Robinson of Las Vegas sings during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17 ...
Jack Robinson of Las Vegas sings during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A view of neon signs through a prismatic lens during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Satur ...
A view of neon signs through a prismatic lens during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans pose for a picture while waiting for Alessia Cara during of the Life is Beautiful festival ...
Fans pose for a picture while waiting for Alessia Cara during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in dow ...
Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Perhaps crowds are a bit smaller than in past years, but Life is Beautiful had tens of thousands of fans during its second of three nights Saturday in downtown Las Vegas.

The music, art and food festival is expected to draw 150,000 fans over 18 city blocks downtown.

Back for year nine, LIB spans eight stages, including one indoors at The Kicker Comedy & More stage.

Check out these seven things you don’t want to miss at Life is Beautiful 2022.

And be sure to check back here all weekend for coverage of the fest.

MOST READ
1
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
2
3 Raiders starters declared out for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals
3 Raiders starters declared out for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals
3
‘I’ve certainly made mistakes’: Robert Telles gives jailhouse interview
‘I’ve certainly made mistakes’: Robert Telles gives jailhouse interview
4
CCSD superintendent slams proposed efforts to break up school district
CCSD superintendent slams proposed efforts to break up school district
5
Suspect in RJ reporter’s killing came from politically powerful family
Suspect in RJ reporter’s killing came from politically powerful family
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for ‘dumb comedy bit’ at Emmys
By Alexandra Del Rosario and Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times

Days after winning her first Emmy Award, Quinta Brunson showed restraint when she sat down on Jimmy Kimmel’s show Tuesday night. She did not, in fact, punch him in the face.

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry perform during the return of "Deuces Are Wild" at Dolby Live at Park ...
Aerosmith is back on the Strip and badder than ever
By / RJ

Early in Aerosmith’s roaring return to Dolby Live on Wednesday night, Steven Tyler grabbed at the audio pack clipped to the back of his jeans. The wiry technology was slipping free, and not for the first time.