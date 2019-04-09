‘Mario Kart’-themed race coming to Las Vegas

Participants compete in a "Mario Kart" race in Shibuya, Tokyo. (Getty Images_

For those who always wanted to live in a video game but were not interested in fighting Mike Tyson or dodging barrels of oil from a gorilla, the Mushroom Rally may be for you.

The multi-city event, modeled after the popular “Mario Kart” video game series, brings costumed racers to life for fun and prizes. The championship is set for Dec. 7 in Las Vegas.

Qualifying for the final includes fastest lap, collecting “stars” and a lottery system.

Organizers will provide the costumes for the racers, and tickets are limited.

For rules and to buy tickets, go to www.mushroomrally.com. You can also check out past performances on its Facebook page.

