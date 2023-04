Athletes and other celebrities flocked to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday to watch the boxing megafight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.

Former professional boxer “Sugar” Ray Leonard poses on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby poses on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

NBA G League Ignite player Scoot Henderson poses on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former professional basketball player Paul Pierce poses on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson walks the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Chance the Rapper poses on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Professional boxer Jermell Charlo poses on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former professional basketball player Stephen Jackson, left, is met by former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former NFL running back Frank Gore walks the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, right, greets former running back Frank Gore on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Performer Teyana Taylor poses on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former world champion boxer Bernard Hopkins, right, speaks to Showtime president Stephen Espinoza on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former boxer Bernard Hopkins, right, poses with his wife Jeanette Hopkins on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Professional basketball player Damian Lillard poses on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former boxer Bernard Hopkins poses on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Judge Greg Mathis poses on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former professional baseball player Gary Sheffield poses on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former professional baseball player Curtis Granderson poses on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Professional boxer Danny Garcia poses on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Professional boxer Caleb Plant poses on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former professional basketball player Julius Erving is interviewed on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Rapper Lil Jon poses on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs, left, poses with defensive end Maxx Crosby on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Davis knocked out Garcia in the seventh round in the 136-pound catchweight fight.

Here are photos as celebrities arrived on the red carpet.