Metro to host free Mario Kart youth tournament

(Button Smashers)

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Spring Valley area command center is ready to get the new year off to a fast start. Metro will be offering a free Mario Kart youth tournament Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Metro is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada, GameACon, Storm Rush Gaming, Ready Up and Anthem Blue Cross to put on the event. Button Smasher will help run the tournament, which will take place at the Lied Memorial Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada at 2850 South Lindell Road.

“This is for the community, for the children,” Button Smasher CEO Keith Waggoner said. “I definitely think that these kids who are underprivileged in the Spring Valley area deserve something like this. It’s the holidays. School is just starting back up. They need extra curriculars and we’re more than happy to be part of that.”

The tournament will be split into two age groups: 7 to 10 and 11 to 15 for a single-elimination tournament. Waggoner expects a spirited crowd to attend.

“I don’t have to tell you that gaming and esports are basically taking over,” Waggoner said. “In the movies, in the news, it’s everywhere. I definitely think there is a huge connection between youth, especially, and gaming. It’s something tangible and recognizable for them. It’s not a blood drive or a get good grades kind of thing. It’s a connection that they understand, enjoy and are good at.”

There also will be numerous raffles, including a PlayStation 5 and tickets to GameACon. There also will be appearances from artists Amy Fry and Corwin Paradinha. Parents can register their children for the tournament here.

While this will be the first iteration, Waggoner said he already is looking forward to providing more tournaments for kids in the future.

“I know for a fact this is our first annual,” Waggoner said. “Already, a small single-day event is becoming something that will become an annual free tournament. The kids deserve the fun, free day to just come out and do something. This is about giving back more than anything.”

