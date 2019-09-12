Mexican Independence Day bash among downtown Las Vegas events

Other activities include the annual Bite of Las Vegas festival, concerts and Saturday night’s Market in the Alley.

Metalachi will play a free show Friday at Downtown Container Park (Metalachi)

Metal mariachi band to take park stage

Downtown Container Park will celebrate Mexican Independence Day on Friday with a free concert, headlined by Metalachi. Billed as “the world’s first and only heavy metal mariachi band,” Metalachi will take the stage around 10 p.m. for a scheduled 90-minute set. But the free event gets underway at 7 p.m. with specialty pop-up bars, tequila tasting, and Mexican cocktails at Oak & Ivy and Downtown Terrace. Danny Lozada and the Latin Fusion Band will warm up the crowd from 8-10 p.m. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Market in the Alley set for Saturday

Market in the Alley returns to Fremont Street, between 10th and 11th, from 6-10 p.m. Saturday. The event will once again highlight music, arts and food by local makers and creators. 1031 Fremont St., fergusonsdowntown.com

The Rhyolite Sound slates Tuesday show

Local band The Rhyolite Sound returns to Hogs & Heifers on Tuesday night for another free Honky Tonk Hangover show. The live music starts at 8:30 p.m., but the bar will be open from noon. 201 N. Third St., hogsandheiferslasvegas.com

Annual food, music fest to hit stage

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will host Mix 94.1’s Bite of Las Vegas food and music festival on Saturday. Guests will be able to taste dishes from over 40 local and national restaurants, and enjoy performances by Rob Thomas, James Arthur, Shaed, Delacey, The Rua and OBB, and an acoustic set by Shinedown. The event starts at 11 a.m. Tickets start at $25. 200 S. Third St., dlvec.com

Free concert Saturday under the canopy

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will play a free show Saturday night as part of the Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks concert series. The Grammy-nominated blues guitarist and his band are set to take the Third Street Stage, near the D Las Vegas, Four Queens and Fremont casinos, at 9 p.m. vegasexperience.com

