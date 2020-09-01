‘42’ returning to movie theaters as tribute to Chadwick Boseman

The Jackie Robinson biopic introduced Boseman to many moviegoers. Now it’s returning to theaters as a celebration of the late actor’s life and talent.

Chadwick Boseman portrays Jackie Robinson in "42." (Warner Bros. Pictures)

It was the movie in which many viewers discovered Chadwick Boseman. Now it’s returning to theaters as a celebration of the late actor’s life and talent.

The Jackie Robinson biopic “42” is being rereleased Friday in multiplexes around the valley with discounted tickets priced at $5 for adults and $3 for children.

The 2013 film saw Boseman portray Robinson, the first African American player in Major League Baseball, alongside Harrison Ford as Branch Rickey, the Brooklyn Dodgers executive who signed him.

“42,” named for the number Robinson wore on his jersey, was Boseman’s first starring film role and his first turn playing a prominent African American in a movie about his life. He also starred as James Brown in 2014’s “Get on Up” and as future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in 2017’s “Marshall.”

Boseman died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer. The day also served as baseball’s Jackie Robinson Day, during which every player wears No. 42.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.