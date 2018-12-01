5 gifts for the TV or movie lover in your life

Anyone can give out T-shirts or coffee mugs bearing the logo of a favorite movie or TV series. Don’t be that person. Dig a little deeper for inspiration with some of these gift suggestions.

This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War." (Marvel Studios via AP)

“Cinemaps”

For that person in your life who complains about feeling lost during a movie, “Cinemaps,” a compilation of maps that trace the action from popular films, can help them find their way out. Artist Andrew DeGraff has created hand-painted routes of the major characters in movies ranging from “Fargo” to “Pulp Fiction” and “The Princess Bride” to “Star Trek.” $29.99, amazon.com

Disney backpacks

Treat the princess in your life to a Loungefly faux leather backpack featuring designs from animated Disney favorites including “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Lilo & Stitch,” as well as montages of Disney villains. $60, loungefly.com

Ark of the Covenant candle

For Indiana Jones fans endowed with a bit of patience, this candle re-creates the moment from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” when the Ark of the Covenant was opened and — spoiler alert — melted the face right off Arnold Ernst Toht’s Nazi head. $24.99, thinkgeek.com

Marvel stocking stuffers

If they’re a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they’re bound to be featured on something at the largest Marvel retail store in the world. Many of the times, including apparel, pins, keychains and plushies, are exclusive to the Treasure Island attraction. Various prices, Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Jerry Seinfeld’s apartment

From the breakfast cereal in the kitchen to the bicycle hanging next to the bathroom, this miniature replica of Jerry’s apartment from “Seinfeld” is handcrafted from more than 175 pieces. Even though it’s only 16 1/2 inches wide, the reproduction is so realistic you’ll want to see if the door locks to keep an itty-bitty Kramer from barging in. $599.95, wbshop.com