Adam Sandler developing ‘Happy Gilmore’ sequel, says Shooter McGavin actor

Adam Sandler is working on a sequel to his hit comedy film “Happy Gilmore,” and already has a script written, according to actor Christopher McDonald, who played golf pro Shooter McGavin in the original film.

U.S. actor Adam Sandler poses during a photo call for the film "Spaceman" presented in the Berlinale Special Gala at the 74th Berlinale, Europe's first major film festival of the year, in Berlin on Feb. 21, 2024. (Tobias Schwarz/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

McDonald’s comments came during an interview on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan on Friday, and while he was hesitant to reveal the news “because I don’t want to be a liar,” he said, sources close to the matter confirmed to Deadline that the film is being developed for Netflix.

“I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this,’” the 69-year-old actor revealed in his interview. “I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that,’ and he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2.”

“I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!” McDonald added.

Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions, which gets its name from a combination of “Happy Gilmore” and another 90s Sandler comedy “Billy Madison,” have had a long-standing agreement with Netflix, which led to him being Hollywood’s highest-paid actor last year.

The 57-year-old “SNL” alum earned roughly $73 million acting in and producing three films in 2023: “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” “The Out-Laws,” and “Murder Mystery 2.”

When Sandler released “Happy Gilmore” in 1996, the film grossed over $82 million worldwide and has become one of his most popular films in the years since.

In addition to co-writing the film, he starred as the film’s main character, a down-on-his-luck hockey player with a temper, who discovers a hidden talent for golfing.

The news of the supposed sequel comes just one month after the death of actor Carl Weathers, who starred alongside Sandler in the film as Chubbs Peterson, a golf coach who once had his hand bitten off by an alligator.

Neither Sandler nor Netflix have commented yet on the reported “Happy Gilmore” sequel.