‘Annabelle’ artifact tour coming to Las Vegas

Items from the upcoming sequel, “Annabelle Comes Home,” will be on display later this month at the Fremont Street Experience.

“Annabelle Comes Home" opens June 26. (Warner Bros. Pictures.)

The creepiest-looking doll since the Cabbage Patch Kids is coming to Las Vegas.

Annabelle, the sinister doll from “The Conjuring” Universe, is the star attraction in the “Annabelle Comes Home Artifact Room Tour.”

The free exhibition will be at the Fremont Street Experience from 3 to 11 p.m. June 18.

Fans can see “cursed” objects from the upcoming movie and enter a photo booth with Annabelle herself.

“Annabelle Comes Home,” the third movie in the series and the sixth in the “Conjuring” franchise, opens June 26.