Cosmopolitan releases Dive In Movies schedule on Las Vegas Strip

Finally, those Strip parking fees are starting to pay off.
Anyone attending Dive In Movies this summer at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas can get a free popcorn and soda by presenting their parking ticket.
The screening series kicks off May 13 with “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” and continues through Sept. 2, when it wraps up with “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”
Each movie is presented on the digital marquee at Boulevard Pool, where attendees can swim, float or lounge poolside.
A special menu including movie-themed cocktails is available during the screenings.
Doors open at 7 p.m. each Monday, with the movies starting at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $7. Children younger than 5 and hotel guests are admitted free.
Here’s the full schedule:
May 13: “Mission: Impossible — Fallout”
May 20: “Dirty Dancing”
May 27: “Solo: A Star Wars Story”
June 3: “Crazy Rich Asians”
June 10: “Jaws”
June 17: “The Fate of the Furious”
June 24: “Black Panther”
July 1: “Top Gun”
July 8: “A Star Is Born”
July 15: “The Breakfast Club”
July 22: “Aquaman”
July 29: “Grease”
Aug. 5: “Avengers: Infinity War”
Aug. 12: “The Notebook”
Aug. 19: “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”
Aug. 26: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”
Sept. 2: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”