Cosmopolitan releases Dive In Movies schedule on Las Vegas Strip

Pool goers enjoy a showing of Happy Gilmore during Dive in Movies at Boulevard Pool on Monday, June 5, 2017, at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Finally, those Strip parking fees are starting to pay off.

Anyone attending Dive In Movies this summer at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas can get a free popcorn and soda by presenting their parking ticket.

The screening series kicks off May 13 with “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” and continues through Sept. 2, when it wraps up with “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

Each movie is presented on the digital marquee at Boulevard Pool, where attendees can swim, float or lounge poolside.

A special menu including movie-themed cocktails is available during the screenings.

Doors open at 7 p.m. each Monday, with the movies starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $7. Children younger than 5 and hotel guests are admitted free.

Here’s the full schedule:

May 13: “Mission: Impossible — Fallout”

May 20: “Dirty Dancing”

May 27: “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

June 3: “Crazy Rich Asians”

June 10: “Jaws”

June 17: “The Fate of the Furious”

June 24: “Black Panther”

July 1: “Top Gun”

July 8: “A Star Is Born”

July 15: “The Breakfast Club”

July 22: “Aquaman”

July 29: “Grease”

Aug. 5: “Avengers: Infinity War”

Aug. 12: “The Notebook”

Aug. 19: “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Aug. 26: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

Sept. 2: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”