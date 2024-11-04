Cosmopolitan to show holiday movies at rooftop ice rink above Vegas Strip
With the holiday season quickly approaching, the Cosmopolitan has announced its plans to once again transform its rooftop pool into a winter wonderland above the Las Vegas Strip.
As part of the festivities, from Nov. 28 through Jan. 12, the resort’s Boulevard Pool will feature a 4,200-square-foot ice rink with stunning views of the Las Vegas Strip.
According to the Cosmopolitan, hosted by Chelsea Handler, the venue will hold a special tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1.
In addition to ice skating and festive food and beverage offerings, the resort will also show holiday movies on the resort’s 65-foot marquee every Monday and Tuesday throughout the season.
With movies starting at 7 p.m., the schedule for holiday movies at the ice rink is as follows:
Dec. 2 – Elf
Dec. 3 – It’s a Wonderful Life
Dec. 9 – How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Dec. 10 – The Muppets
Dec. 16 – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Dec. 17 – Frozen
Dec. 23 – Polar Express
Dec. 24 – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Dec. 25 – The Santa Claus
Dec. 30 – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Jan. 6 – Grease (Tentative)
For more information on the Cosmopolitan’s ice rink, click here.