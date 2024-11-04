Cosmopolitan to show holiday movies at rooftop ice rink above Vegas Strip

The Cosmopolitan has announced its plans to once again transform its rooftop pool into a winter wonderland above the Las Vegas Strip.

‘We’re pretty different’: Carolla says he and Kimmel are still close

‘Luxury and serious fitness’ meet in actor’s new Summerlin gym

People enjoy some skating on the ice rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in this Review-Journal file photo. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The ice skating rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Kirvin Doak Communications)

With the holiday season quickly approaching, the Cosmopolitan has announced its plans to once again transform its rooftop pool into a winter wonderland above the Las Vegas Strip.

As part of the festivities, from Nov. 28 through Jan. 12, the resort’s Boulevard Pool will feature a 4,200-square-foot ice rink with stunning views of the Las Vegas Strip.

According to the Cosmopolitan, hosted by Chelsea Handler, the venue will hold a special tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1.

In addition to ice skating and festive food and beverage offerings, the resort will also show holiday movies on the resort’s 65-foot marquee every Monday and Tuesday throughout the season.

With movies starting at 7 p.m., the schedule for holiday movies at the ice rink is as follows:

Dec. 2 – Elf

Dec. 3 – It’s a Wonderful Life

Dec. 9 – How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Dec. 10 – The Muppets

Dec. 16 – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Dec. 17 – Frozen

Dec. 23 – Polar Express

Dec. 24 – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Dec. 25 – The Santa Claus

Dec. 30 – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Jan. 6 – Grease (Tentative)

For more information on the Cosmopolitan’s ice rink, click here.