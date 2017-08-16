ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Movies

Daniel Craig confirms he will play James Bond 1 more time

The Associated Press
August 16, 2017 - 9:27 am
 

LONDON — Daniel Craig has delayed the specter of retirement as 007.

The British actor has confirmed, as widely expected, that he’ll play James Bond in the franchise’s 25th film due out in November 2019.

The 49-year old actor told Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night’s “Late Show” that it will likely be his last time playing 007, and that he hopes to “go out on a high note.” Craig has played Bond four times — “Casino Royale,” ”Quantum Of Solace,” ”Skyfall” and “Spectre.”

He had previously suggested he wasn’t at all that interested being Bond again, saying in 2015 he would rather slash his wrists.

He told Colbert he “couldn’t be happier” to reprise the role.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Movies Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like