Disney-Pixar releases first ‘Toy Story 4’ teaser trailer — VIDEO

Woody and Buzz Lightyear are rounding up the gang for another “Toy Story” movie.

(Screen capture/"Toy Story 4" teaser trailer)

Woody and Buzz Lightyear are rounding up the gang for another “Toy Story” movie.

Disney-Pixar officially released the first teaser trailer for “Toy Story 4” on Monday morning. The film is set to hit theaters Summer 2019.

In a description posted with the preview on YouTube, Disney-Pixar says:

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”