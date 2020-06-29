Dive In Movies returns to Cosmopolitan pool

The weekly series kicks off July 6 with a showing of “Captain Marvel” and is scheduled to run through Sept. 7.

Dive In Movies return July 6 to the Boulevard Pool. (Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

Pool goers enjoy a showing of Happy Gilmore during Dive in Movies at Boulevard Pool on Monday, June 5, 2017, at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

For those of you who don’t like the idea of sitting in an enclosed movie theater once they reopen, the Dive In Movies series is coming back to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Starting July 6, movies will be shown each Monday on the Boulevard Pool’s 65-foot digital marquee.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with movies starting at 8 p.m.

Admission is free for hotel guests, active military and veterans, Identity club members and children younger than 5. It’s $7 for everyone else.

Reservations are encouraged. For tickets or more information, click here.

Here’s the schedule:

July 6: “Captain Marvel”

July 13: “Major League”

July 20: “The Meg”

July 27: “Grease”

Aug. 3: “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”

Aug. 10: “Mean Girls”

Aug. 17: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Aug. 24: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

Aug. 31: “Baywatch”

Sept. 7: “Avengers: Endgame”

