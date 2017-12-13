ad-fullscreen
Movies

‘Goonies,’ ‘Titanic’ among movies added to National Film Registry

By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press
December 13, 2017 - 3:21 am
 

NEW YORK — A band of misfits known as the Goonies, a sinking ship, some baseball ghosts and the unrelenting New York cop are being added to the prestigious National Film Registry.

The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that the films “The Goonies,” ”Titanic,” ”Field of Dreams” and “Die Hard” are among the 25 movies tapped for preservation this year.

The library selects movies for preservation because of their cultural, historic or artistic importance.

This year’s slate includes the 1987 musical biopic “La Bamba,” ”Superman” from 1978, the 2000 thriller “Memento” and 1941’s animated “Dumbo.”

This year’s picks bring the total number of films in the registry to 725. Last year, “The Breakfast Club,” ”The Princess Bride” and “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” and “Thelma & Louise” were picked.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Movies Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like