How to watch Hard Rock guitar documentary this weekend

‘Strings of Neon’ is the story of the famed neon sign removed from the cafe, restored and now standing at The Neon Museum.

The Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is illuminated for the first time in public during a special event at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Monday, March 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

It was the end of an era and a beginning of a new one at once.

When the massive neon guitar marquee at the Hard Rock Café on Paradise Road was taken down in September 2017 after the restaurant closed the year before, an iconic symbol of Las Vegas was threatened to be lost.

But then a crowdfunding campaign helped save the marquee, which eventually was relocated to The Neon Museum, where it’s currently on display.

Now, a new documentary, “Strings of Neon,” tells the tale of how the guitar came to be rescued from the scrap heap. It also details how large neon signs are created, and how the art form became so prevalent in Las Vegas.

The film will air at 1 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday; and 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday on KCLV Channel 2, the city’s government access station.

