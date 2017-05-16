Jimmy Kimmel returning as Oscar host in 2018

Jimmy Kimmel. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

After one of the most memorable Academy Awards ever, ABC is bringing its team back together — minus that tweeting accountant.

Clark High School alum Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Oscars on March 4, 2018.

“Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career,” Kimmel said in a statement. “If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!”

Presenter Faye Dunaway announced “La La Land” as the best picture winner at this year’s ceremony, only for “Moonlight” to be declared the actual winner moments later as confusion flooded the Dolby Theatre.

The mistake was ultimately blamed on PricewaterhouseCoopers accountant Brian Cullinan, who handed Dunaway and co-presenter Warren Beatty the wrong envelope. Cullinan had been tweeting from backstage, against company policy, moments before.

In addition to Kimmel, Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd will return to produce the telecast.

