Joan Collins dishes on new Christmas comedy, delicious ‘Dynasty’ role

Joan Collins (Fadil Berisha)

In a pre-pandemic era, perhaps you spotted her at the Forum Shops or Fashion Show mall with that streak of ebony hair, big, saucer eyes lined in black, and that unmistakable English accident. The word “darling” was flying, and why not?

Joan Collins always has been part diva, surprisingly down to earth and all kinds of fabulous.

As with most things in life, Dame Joan Henrietta Collins always did Vegas her way. On a cold winter afternoon at her London mansion, all she could do was reminisce. “I adore Las Vegas, darling!” she exclaimed, sipping tea brought by her husband, Percy Gibson.

“In the late 1950s, I would come to Vegas to see Sammy and Frank. I loved Jerry Lewis and Dean Martin. What a glorious and magical place,” the 87-year-old Collins says. When Collins brought her one-woman show to the South Point before life got germy, she spent her days doing what she wanted to do. “I’m not a big gambler, but I do fritter my time away in malls,” she said. “Vegas has the best shopping, darling. You’re making me want to go there right now.”

Review-Journal: How are you handling these odd times, and what’s your ideal Sunday?

Joan Collins: I’m well. I’m sitting here right now with my tea, wondering if London will go into a complete lockdown where all the hotels, bars and restaurants aren’t allowed to be open. I’ll be very upset if that happens. What can you do? I remember that I was a tiny girl during World War II. We would go downstairs at night when there were bombings. There was an intense amount of togetherness for families during that time. This time reminds me of those days. The sad part is I’m not allowed to see my daughter or her children. They live in the country — and that’s the perfect Sunday. I love walking around the countryside with my grandchildren.

What is one thing fans would be surprised to know you’ve been doing?

Well, I don’t bake, darling! I have read tremendous amounts of books and newspapers. I bought 55 books when this started, and I like holding an actual newspaper in my hands. I also watch too much TV. A few weeks ago, I had the brilliant idea of tidying up my closets and drawers. Now, they’re all terribly pristine. I’ve also been terribly busy working or talking about work.

Tell us about your new film, “The Loss Adjuster,” a Christmas comedy about insurance man Martin (Luke Goss), whose life spirals out of control during a really bad day.

I play a woman named Margaret. I won’t ruin it for you, except to say that she enters Martin’s life. What I loved is that it’s a very cheerful movie that’s not about killing or dismembering people. My part was shortened because of COVID. But it was a lovely, sweet role.

Do you ever give in to the despair of a really bad day?

I do not. I’m a very positive person. If I was having a very bad day as a child, my mother would sit me down and say, “Don’t be upset. There are children starving in India.” If my mood didn’t improve, she would remind me, “In addition, there are starving children in Africa.” I wasn’t allowed to feel sorry for myself. The good news is I was born with the happy gene. I’ve made a very good living. I’m happy and content.

Acting was always in your blood.

Acting was something I always wanted to do. I did change my mind a few times when I was younger. I wanted to be a detective at one point, and my grandmother encouraged it. Then my father told me it was a very dangerous profession for a young girl. After, all I wanted to do was go to RADA (The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art). It was in my blood. My father was an impresario; my siblings were dancers; two of my aunts were on stage. It was very difficult to get in. My father said, ‘Fine, if you get in, you’ll be an actress.’ I you don’t get in, you’ll go to secretarial school, marry a nice man and have children.” I got into RADA.

You’re a frequent visitor to Las Vegas.

I love doing Vegas, even if it’s just for a few days. My best friend lives in Vegas and I’m always happy to go there to see her. I loved doing my show in Vegas. What I do miss is seeing Robin Leach. I’d always see Robin when I came to Vegas. He was a lovely man. I do consider America my second home, by the way. I’ve been going there since I was 20.

Are you happy when you look back at your filmography?

I am happy, although there are a few clunkers in there. Everyone has clunkers. It’s part of the deal.

Do you ever lament aging?

I did start thinking about age when my sister, Jackie, died a few years ago, and once again when COVID entered our lives. I was confronted with my own mortality. You just have to push past negative thinking. Each day is a gift. I take care of myself, exercise and have a good attitude.

Looking back now, would you call “Dynasty” diva Alexis Carrington a feminist?

First, I must say I adored her, and she was such a fabulous character. Blake Carrington was not a very nice man even though everybody thought he was the hero. He was actually a killer and incredibly jealous and overly ambitious. Alexis, on the other hand, did a lot of things that men do and got away with it. She was a woman of the 1980s and got slammed for her feminism. Yes, she was ambitious, brilliant in business and used her power. What’s wrong with that? We’d say “good on that” if she were a man.

You mentioned doing a major closet cleaning. I’m imaging rows of silk blouses and blazers with giant shoulder pads and pencil skirts.

There are no Alexis outfits, alas. Most of them have gone away over the years. Not a shoulder pad in sight!

Do you ever recite old Alexis lines? Such as when she said to Blake, “Take this junk and your blond tramp and get out of my house!”

I do not, but those times were so much fun! So delicious, darling!