ad-fullscreen
Movies

‘Justice League’ falls flat on opening weekend at box office

By Lindsey Bahr The Associated Press
November 19, 2017 - 10:20 am
 

LOS ANGELES — “Justice League” may be the No. 1 film in North America, but it also has the dubious distinction of being the lowest-opening film of the DC Comics Extended Universe.

Studios on Sunday estimate that the enormously expensively superhero mashup will earn $96 million from 4,051 theaters. It is well below its modest $110 million estimates and pales in comparison to the $166 million launch of “Batman v Superman” in early 2016. Both films were similarly panned by critics.

But not all was gloomy at the box office. “Wonder” opened in second place with a better than expected $27.1 million. The drama stars Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay. It’s based on R.J. Palacio’s novel about a child with a facial deformity.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Movies Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like