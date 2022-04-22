Las Vegas Ballpark announces return of ‘Flicks on the Field’

Flicks on the Field movie nights are returning to the Las Vegas Ballpark this summer.

Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Summer Strikeout Series will kick off June 10 with a fan choice between “The Rookie,” “A League of Their Own” and “Little Big League.”

The series continues with baseball favorites “Field of Dreams” on July 29 and “The Sandlot” on Aug. 12.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. so attendees can test their movie knowledge with trivia, catch a photo with mascots Spruce the Goose and Aviator, and grab a bite at the Grill on First for dinner. Movies start at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 per person. Children 2 and younger are free. There is special pricing of $25 per person if you purchase tickets for all three nights. Field seating is first come, first served and stadium seating is reserved as selected.

For details and tickets, visit thelvballpark.com.