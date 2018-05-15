Las Vegas Film Festival tickets on sale Wednesday

The fest is scheduled for June 6-10 at Brenden Theatres at the Palms.

The documentary “Sammy Davis Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me” will be part of the Las Vegas Film Festival lineup. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)

Individual tickets for the 11th annual Las Vegas Film Festival, scheduled for June 6-10 at Brenden Theatres at the Palms, go on sale Wednesday.

This year’s edition features movies including the Robert Pattinson pioneer drama “Damsel” and the documentary “John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection” that have been hits on the film festival circuit.

The documentary “Sammy Davis Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me” is making a return after having played the Las Vegas Jewish Film Festival in January.

Advance tickets are $15 per film at lvff.com. Tickets can be purchased in person at the festival box office at Brenden Theatres beginning June 6. Student and senior tickets will be available in person at the box office for $10 on June 6.

Passes to the entire festival are available for $100 and $200 at lvff.com.