Macaulay Culkin recreates classic ‘Home Alone’ scenes — VIDEO

In a new ad for Google Assistant, Culkin reprised his iconic role as Kevin McCallister to show us what life would have been like if McCallister had Google’s trusty helper by his side while he was left behind.

(Screen capture Google/YouTube)

Macaulay Culkin has given fans of the classic “Home Alone” movie series an early Christmas gift.

With the help of Google Assistant, McCallister is able to set reminders to add aftershave to his shopping list, remind him to clean the bedsheets that he spent the morning jumping on and order pizza.

And, of course, when a suspicious van pulls up outside his home, he is able to tell Google Assistant to begin “Operation Kevin.”

