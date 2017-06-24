Monthly screenings to showcase Studio Ghibli animated classics

Hayao Miyazaki's “My Neighbor Totoro” kicks off Studio Ghibli Fest 2017 on Sunday and Monday. (Studio Ghibli)

It may not be a film festival in the traditional sense, but it’s the next best thing for fans of Studio Ghibli.

The anime studio co-founded by legendary Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki will showcase some of its biggest titles as part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2017. The monthly screenings are scheduled at the Colonnade, The Orleans, Red Rock, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe Station, South Point and Village Square.

The festival kicks off with Miyazaki’s “My Neighbor Totoro,” the 1988 film that follows Satsuki and Mei, two young girls who move to the countryside and discover gentle forest spirits who can be seen only by children.

The version dubbed into English will be shown at 12:55 p.m. Sunday while the original Japanese version with English subtitles is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday.

The series also includes “Kiki’s Delivery Service” (1989) on July 23 and 24, “Castle in the Sky” (1986) on Aug. 27 and 28, “Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind” (1984) on Sept. 24 and 25, “Spirited Away” (2001) on Oct. 29 and 30, and “Howl’s Moving Castle” (2004) on Nov. 26 and 27.

For more information and tickets, see www.fathomevents.com.