More Las Vegas Valley movie theaters reopen in time for summer

Things are slowly getting back to normal as theaters continue to reopen in time for the summer movie season.

Three more Regal theaters — Colonnade, Palace Station and Village Square — will reopen Friday in time for “Spiral,” the continuation of the “Saw” franchise, and the Angelina Jolie action thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead.”

Only a handful of valley movie theaters remain closed from the pandemic. The Regal cinemas at Fiesta Henderson and Texas Station, and Brenden Theatres at the Palms, have yet to reopen, because the casinos that house them are still shut down.

Meanwhile, The Art Houz Theaters, located in the former Eclipse location at 814 S. 3rd Street, is open and screening movies ahead of its grand opening, scheduled for next month.

