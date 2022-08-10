82°F
Prequel freshens up ‘Predator’ action franchise

By C.L. Gaber Special to the Review-Journal
August 10, 2022 - 7:16 am
 
From left, Ania (Cody Big Tobacco), Itsee (Harlan Kywayhat), Wasape (Stormee Kipp), Taabe (Dako ...
From left, Ania (Cody Big Tobacco), Itsee (Harlan Kywayhat), Wasape (Stormee Kipp), Taabe (Dakota Beavers) and Naru (Amber Midthunder) in a scene from "Prey." (20th Century Studios.)
Naru (Amber Midthunder) and the Predator (Dane DiLiegro) in a scene from "Prey". (Pho ...
Naru (Amber Midthunder) and the Predator (Dane DiLiegro) in a scene from "Prey". (Photo by David Bukach/20th Century Studios)
"Prey" director Dan Trachtenberg, shown. (Photo by Tyson Breuer/20th Century Studios)
"Prey" director Dan Trachtenberg, shown. (Photo by Tyson Breuer/20th Century Studios)

Dan Trachtenberg, today a director of scary films, was not allowed to watch R-rated movies when he was a kid. He turned to the next best thing: friends with cooler parents.

“I was in a minivan on the way to a karate competition, and all the cool sixth graders had just seen ‘Predator,’” says the 41-year-old filmmaker (“10 Cloverfield Lane”), who recalls, “Of course, I wasn’t allowed to see it, but the guys described the entire movie to me on that trip. And the one thing they said that really stuck with me was there was a fight on a bridge over a waterfall between Billy, the Native American tracker, and the Predator.”

Years later, he saw the movie and the scene was cut. “Later on, it made me think about how a lot of movies focus on the Arnold Schwarzenegger role or that kind of hero. What if we focused a movie on a different kind of character?” Trachtenberg poses in a recent a Zoom call.

All of that sort of swirled around and came together in one of summer’s biggest sci-fi action streaming hits: Hulu’s “Prey.” The new addition to the Predator film franchise focuses on a skilled Comanche warrior who protects her tribe from a highly evolved alien predator who hunts humans for sport.

Amber Midthunder stars as warrior Naru, and Dakota Beavers plays Taabe.

What was the appeal of directing a different type of “Predator” film?

Dan Trachtenberg: Basically, I wanted to make an emotionally engaging action movie inspired by films like “Gravity” and “1917” or “Revenant.” I love a real survival tale, and this is a period sci-fi survival tale. I was also thinking of making a Western with no cowboys in it.

Were you a fan of the early “Predator” films?

Dakota Beavers: I had seen the first one. And I thought it was wicked. And when I figured out that this was a “Predator” movie, I was kind of afraid to watch them because I didn’t want to psych myself out. When Dan told me I got the part, I watched them all. I thought, “This is pretty insane. I’m mind-blown forever.”

How did you find out you had the role?

Beavers: Dan FaceTimed me and he said, “Do you have time to bleed?” I said, “I got time for anything, man!”

How did you find out, Amber?

Amber Midthunder: Dan also FaceTimed me. And he said, “If you had to get somewhere, but you couldn’t use a car or a plane or a train, what would you do?” And I think I said, “Hang glider.” And then he said, “By air is fine. Get to the choppa!”

How physical was the shoot?

Midthunder: This movie was entirely physical. We did a four-week boot camp with me, Dakota and the other boys in the movie. I had weapons training with Comanche-style archery, spears and tomahawks. It was exciting and also terrifying. I was in water that was glacial runoff. I would wake up and think, “Ice bath.” It ended up being pretty cool.

Beavers: It was working out for me and the horse riding. That was a 10 out of 10.

How much of the film was practical versus CGI?

Trachtenberg: Most of it is practical. … I’m not someone who thinks that CG is awful, but I love practical visual effects. I oftentimes feel just as pulled out of a movie by feeling like I see the man in that suit as much as I’ve been pulled out of the movie when I feel the artifice in a digitally re-created creature or visual effect. I really wanted to combine both thoughts and mainly rely on the practical suit. I used visual effects to enhance his calf muscles. We nicknamed the creature Feral. I really wanted to feel that it was ferocious and alien and not some guy lumbering around in a suit.

Midthunder: One day on set a lot of people were walking deeper into the forest where we shot. I followed them and there amongst the trees was the Predator in his suit. To see it in front of you was something. I immediately went into character and said, “I could take him! I can kill it!”

It’s rare to find a film that focuses on Indigenous people.

Midthunder: Going way back, we’ve always been such a resourceful people, whether that’s through strategy or through weapons. The history felt really special to me, and I connected with it although I’m not Comanche. I am Assiniboine Sioux, which is also Northern Plains. So, it’s very close to what my people did in those days. It was cool to be able to show the traditions to a big audience.

Dakota, this is your first feature film, and there are rumblings of big things ahead. What were you doing before reading about this casting call?

Beavers: I was just playing music and working at TJ Maxx. I always did my music, but the truth is I did want to act. Honestly, I just didn’t think it was in the cards because I knew nobody in the business. I didn’t know how it worked. I auditioned for this other movie that got canned because of COVID. I didn’t hear anything for the longest time, and then I got an email that said, ‘Hey, we want you to audition for a part in another film.” Long story short, it ended up being this show. Frankly, I don’t know why they hired me, but I’m forever happy that they did.

Has this movie changed your life?

Beavers: I wasn’t a fancy man before this movie. I’m still not a fancy man. But I do enjoy acting now. I’m still playing music and doing my thing. And I just want to act forever because I enjoy the crap out of it.

