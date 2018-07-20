Walter White may appear in ‘Saul,’ creator says at Comic-Con

Breaking Bad” is gone, but Walter White may be coming back to television. “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan said Thursday at Comic-Con that there is an excellent chance that the Bryan Cranston character and Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman will be in the show’s spinoff “Better Call Saul” at some point.

Luis Ramos, left, of San Diego takes a picture of his son Alek, 6, third from right, and daughter Anabel, 11, second from right, and their friends Emiliano Beltran, 12, fourth from right, and Isabel Beltran, 10, before Preview Night at the 2018 Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

SAN DIEGO — “Breaking Bad” is gone, but Walter White may be coming back to television.

“Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan said Thursday at Comic-Con that there is an excellent chance that the Bryan Cranston character and Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman will be in the show’s spinoff “Better Call Saul” at some point.

Gilligan, Cranston and Paul were joined by many of their fellow “Breaking Bad” castmates in the 6,500-seat Hall H to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show.

Gilligan said the characters will not appear in season 4 of “Better Call Saul” when it picks up in August.

“We don’t want to jerk folks around,” Gilligan said. “But we would be sorely remiss if these characters didn’t appear in the show before it ended.”

“Better Call Saul” is a prequel spinoff of “Breaking Bad” that tracks the rise of a struggling lawyer played by Bob Odenkirk into the go-to attorney for top criminals in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“Breaking Bad” aired for five seasons on AMC, earning Cranston four outstanding drama actor Emmy Awards for his role as White. Paul won three supporting actor Emmys.

Paul brought his infant daughter onstage wearing a yellow hazmat suit and respirator like the one his character donned on the show while making meth.

“I miss you all, I miss the show,” he told his former co-stars at one point.

Cranston also said that “Breaking Bad” will never be a feature film, but Gilligan countered not to rule it out.

Programming kicks off with ‘The Predator’

Actors Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn and Keegan-Michael Key have gotten the first day of programming at San Diego Comic-Con off to a lively start Thursday morning with an intense look at “The Predator” sequel.

Speaking to some 6,500 audience members in the convention’s biggest programming room, Hall H, director and co-writer Shane Black describes his film as the “dirty half-dozen” and “leaner and meaner” than the original from 1987.

Black also acted in the first film and isn’t the only legacy involved in the new installment. Gary Busey’s son Jake Busey also appears in the film. Busey notes that at 46, he is the same age his father was when he was in “Predator 2.”

20th Century Fox is releasing “The Predator” in theaters nationwide on Sept. 14.