MTV Video Music Awards – 2010

Lady Gaga accepts the award for best pop video for "Bad Romance" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. In background are presenters from left, Amber Riley, Cory Monteith, and Jane Lynch, of the cast of Glee. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Lady Gaga accepts the award for best pop video for "Bad Romance" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. In background are presenters from left, Amber Riley, Cory Monteith, and Jane Lynch, of the cast of Glee. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Lady Gaga accepts the award for best pop video for "Bad Romance" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. In background are presenters from left, Amber Riley, Cory Monteith, and Jane Lynch, of the cast of Glee. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Selena Gomez arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sofia Vergara arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Katy Perry, right, arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Justin Bieber, left, and Usher Raymond arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Jenna Jameson arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Justin Bieber arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Lady Gaga, center, arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Cast members of Jersey Shore arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. From left, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul DelVecchio, Michael Sorrentino,Nicole Polizzi,Jenni Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi Giancola and Vinny Guadagnino. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Deadmau5 arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Nicole Polizzi, known as "Snooki," arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Justin Timberlake arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Eva Pigford arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Ke$ha arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Miranda Cosgrove arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Lady Gaga arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Katy Perry arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Rosario Dawson arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Selena Gomez arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Emma Stone arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Angelina Pivarnick, cast member of Jersey Shore, arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Naturi Naughton arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Amber Riley, center, and guests arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The cast of "Jack Ass" arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Jonathan Mortimer Smith, also known as Lil' Jon, arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Emma Stone arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Shaffer Chimere Smith, also known as Ne -Yo, arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Lady Gaga arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Robyn arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jersey Shore cast member Michael Sorrentino, also known as "The Situation," arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Brenda Song arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Ciara arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Justin Bieber performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Usher performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Host Chelsea Handler is seen on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Rihanna performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Ke$ha, left, and Trey Songz introduce a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Deadmau5 performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Lady Gaga accepts the award for best female video for "Bad Romance" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Host Chelsea Handler, left, is seen during a skit at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Florence + the Machine performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Justin Bieber performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Host Chelsea Handler is seen during a skit with the cast of Jersey Shore at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Robyn performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Kanye performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Taylor Swift performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

B.o.B. performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Taylor Swift performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Lady Gaga, right, accepts the award for Video of the Year from Cher at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Lady Gaga, left, accepts the award for Video of the Year from Cher at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Kanye performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Justin Bieber accepts the best new artist award from presenter Victoria Justice at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Taylor Swift performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

From left, Tomo Mili evià, Shannon Leto, and Jared Leto, of 30 Seconds to Mars, pose in the press room after accepting the award for Best Rock Video for "Kings and Queens" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Justin Bieber poses in the press room with the award for Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Host Chelsea Handler is seen backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Nicki Minaj poses in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Lady Gaga poses backstage after accepting the award for video of the year for "Bad Romance" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

ap_logoframe_20102

Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift absolved Kanye West of last year’s onstage sin and West beat himself up once again over his misbehavior. The video of the year for “Bad Romance” was among Lady Gaga’s awards sweep, netting her eight by evening’s end. Gaga accepted her video of the year award with a dress and chapeau made of what seemed to be cuts of raw beef, including a meat purse. It was one of her three typically outrageous outfits of the evening. Gaga was teary-eyed when accepting her trophies, and sang the title of her new album as she accepted the last award: “Born This Way.”