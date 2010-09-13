Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift absolved Kanye West of last year’s onstage sin and West beat himself up once again over his misbehavior. The video of the year for “Bad Romance” was among Lady Gaga’s awards sweep, netting her eight by evening’s end. Gaga accepted her video of the year award with a dress and chapeau made of what seemed to be cuts of raw beef, including a meat purse. It was one of her three typically outrageous outfits of the evening. Gaga was teary-eyed when accepting her trophies, and sang the title of her new album as she accepted the last award: “Born This Way.”
MTV Video Music Awards – 2010
September 12, 2010 - 9:53 pm