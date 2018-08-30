Music

3 reasons not to miss Smashing Pumpkins’ reunion in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2018 - 12:10 pm
 

Freak out.

Give in.

The Smashing Pumpkins have returned.

Back in the day when frogs pitched Budweiser on TV and communities struggled to recover from the national epidemic that was Crystal Pepsi, the Pumpkins were one of the bands that owned the ’90s.

Even if you don’t know who the Snapple lady is, kids, you need to know this bunch.

Having recently celebrated their 30th anniversary, the alt-rockers are ensconced on their “Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour,” hitting the road with three-fourths of their original lineup for the first time in 18 years, performing material from their first five albums.

Who wants that honey?

You do.

Here’s why:

Billy Corgan is an underrated guitar hero

You feel the sadness as if your heart was just kicked in the tender parts.

The song is “Soma,” a mini-opera of anguished emotion from the Smashing Pumpkins’ second record, 1993’s “Siamese Dream.”

But Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan’s guitar solo cuts even deeper than his words.

It begins with a series of high, arcing notes that ache like the sight of an ex-lover heading out the door for the last time, before accelerating into some blisteringly cathartic shredding. It ends in a crescendo of sustained longing that’ll haunt your world like that time Ross got caught cheating on Rachel with Chloe.

It’s one of Corgan’s best leads — and he’s got a whole arsenal of them.

Corgan’s greatest skill as a guitarist his ability to consistently strike a biting and beatific balance between technique and expressiveness.

As incredible as his soloing can be, he’s arguably an even greater purveyor of the riff.

Check out the enveloping, gargantuan-sounding power chords that propel ragers such as “Quiet,” “Bodies” and “Jellybelly” and prepare to be pancaked.

Seriously, attempt to play air guitar in unison with this dude and your wrists will feel as if you’ve spent a fortnight juggling bowling balls glazed in concrete.

They embraced being rock stars when being a rock star wasn’t cool

Back in the early ’90s, all the dudes who looked like ladies had to go already.

Sorry, not sorry, Kip Winger.

When grunge sent the hair metal hordes packing with mascara-laced tears staining their cheeks, it was generally seen as a breath of fresh, Aqua Net-free air.

But there was an unintended consequence: All of a sudden, it became totally uncool for rock stars to be, you know, rock stars.

Almost over night, it seemed, the rock god became as passe as zebra-print spandex and skyscraper bangs.

Take two of the biggest stars of that time.

Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain was so ambivalent about fame that he allegedly contemplated ending the band at the height of its success.

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder went from being one of the most animated, happy-go-lucky singers around when the band issued its debut to an alt-rock Eeyore by the second album.

But Corgan was having none of this.

He wanted to be a star, to be larger than life. For him, more was always more, and the Pumpkins have always gone big.

When the alt-rock boom was at its peak, the Pumpkins dropped one of the era’s most ambitious releases, 1995’s “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness,” a sprawling, ostentatious double album, at a time when many peers were making more stripped-down records.

By then, Pearl Jam had stopped making videos, but the Pumpkins went the other direction, producing increasingly elaborate ones.

Gutsy and bold, the Smashing Pumpkins were strivers in an era when being a slacker was the more customary pose.

The only thing that Corgan has ever slacked on is restraint.

Even the band’s B-sides are good

It’s one thing to pen songs at the pace that rabbits produce offspring.

It’s another thing for those tunes to be any good.

Corgan has long been an uberproductive songwriter who generates an enormous amount of material during most album writing cycles, along with an abundance of leftovers. The Pumpkins have also released some of the best B-sides of their era.

Just how prolific has Corgan been?

“Mellon Collie,” for instance, boasted 28 tracks, but 28 more from that album’s recording sessions were collected on the five-disc 1996 box set “The Aeroplane Flies High.”

Two years earlier, the Pumpkins released another rarities and B-sides collection, “Pisces Iscariot,” compiling songs written during the making of the band’s first two albums.

On “Pisces” alone, you get 11-minute standout “Starla,” one the Pumpkins’ most epic jams; the aptly titled “Pissant”; and “Siamese Dream” extra “Hello Kitty Kat,” which is not only good enough to have made that record, it could have been a single.

There just wasn’t any more room left on one of the best albums of the ’90s.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Music
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Music Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like