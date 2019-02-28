MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Music

4 things you might not know about Bob Seger

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2019 - 12:23 pm
 

No more long and lonesome highways, east of Omaha.

No more tour bus engines moanin’ out their one-note songs.

No more restaurant looky-loos wondering if Bob Seger is a woman or a man.

Yes, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is retiring from the road, a life he immortalized in “Turn the Page,” one of the all-time great songs about being a working musician traveling the country, the balance between exhilaration and boredom tilted heavily in favor of the latter.

You know Seger for a songbook of jukebox staples as thick as his trademark facial hair, from “Old Time Rock and Roll” to “Hollywood Nights” to “Mainstreet,” to name but few.

But how well do you know the man behind them all?

Before we say goodbye to Seger as a touring musician, let’s find out just who we’re saying goodbye to, with a few things you might not know about the rock ’n’ roll lifer.

He has more in common with Kiss than you might think

Seger has never rocked a codpiece, to our knowledge — and if he has, we prefer not to linger on that mental image.

This aside, Seger’s career has several parallels to that of fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Kiss.

It’s not just that both are currently ensconced on their farewell tours, bidding adieu to Las Vegas a mere two weeks apart. It’s also how they got to this point.

The careers of Kiss and Seger began on a similar trajectory: Before life in the fast line, they hit plenty of tire-snagging potholes.

Both also had their commercial breakthroughs via live albums well into their recording careers.

Adding to the similarities, both were recorded, all or in part, at Detroit’s Cobo Hall just months apart in 1975.

For Seger, success came at a snail’s pace — a snail on codeine, traversing sandpaper — as he released eight studio albums before 1976’s sweat-coated classic, “Live Bullet,” finally turned him from a regional star in the Midwest into a full-fledged national attraction, earning him his first gold album and setting the stage for his multiplatinum breakout smash, “Night Moves,” released six months later.

Kiss didn’t have to toil quite as long before becoming rock ’n’ roll superstars, but it did take them three studio albums before 1975’s “Alive!” boosted their profile like their platform boots boosted their height.

Seger and Kiss may be retiring from the road, but it’s the road where both first made their names.

He helped an Eagle get his wings

They were supposed to be in a band together, but their manager nixed the idea.

“(He) said, ‘You guys are too headstrong; you’ll never live through the same band,” Seger recalled of his longtime friend Glenn Frey at the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors, where the Eagles were recognized for their contributions to rock ’n’ roll.

Frey was integral to the Eagles, the band’s de facto leader, some would say. But it was Seger who helped Frey get a management and recording contract back when the fellow Detroiters first met in the late ’60s.

“The most important thing that happened to me in Detroit was meeting Bob and getting to know him,” Frey told the Detroit Free Press in a 2003 interview. “He took me under his wing.”

Seger recruited Frey to play acoustic guitar and sing backup on his first hit, 1968’s “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man,” and Seger would return the favor by co-writing the Eagles’ smash “Heartache Tonight” — just two of their numerous collaborations.

When Frey passed away in January 2016, Seger was moved to write an album in his friend’s memory, 2017’s “I Knew You When,” Seger’s most recent record.

“You were here / Now you’re gone / And we all keep moving on,” Seger sings on anvil-hearted ballad “Glenn Song,” leading by example.

His lone pop chart-topper wasn’t supposed to be his

One man lost his voice, another gained a hit.

It was a case of laryngitis that provided Seger with the chance to record the song that would be his only No. 1 single on the pop charts.

The tune was “Shakedown,” featured on the soundtrack for “Beverly Hills Cop II.”

In another Frey connection, it was intended to be performed by Seger’s buddy, who scored a hit on the first “Beverly Hills Cop” soundtrack with “The Heat Is On.”

But Frey apparently didn’t dig the song’s lyrics and then came down with the aforementioned throat condition. So the tune was given to Seger, who also wasn’t much of a fan of its original incarnation and rewrote the verses.

It worked: The song hit No. 1 on Aug. 1, 1987.

“This is a town where everyone is reachin’ for the top,” Seger sang on “Shakedown” — which serves as the opening number on his current tour — his reach not exceeding his grasp in this case.

He knocked down ‘The Wall’

It’s one of the top-selling albums of all time, commercially and artistically bulletproof — just not Silver Bullet-proof.

Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” reigned atop the Billboard album chart for a whopping 15 weeks, living up to its name as an impenetrable bulwark.

But on May 3, 1980, “The Wall” got crumbled by Seger, when his 11th studio album, “Against the Wind,” breezed up the charts to No. 1, his only record to reach that lofty perch, staying there for six weeks.

“Against the Wind” also pitted Seger against a number of critics, who dinged the ballad-heavy album for being forced and formulaic, in their view.

“This is not only the worst record Bob Seger has ever made, but an absolutely cowardly one as well,” Rolling Stone scribe Dave Marsh fumed, as if Seger had punched his cat or something.

Ah well, who takes music writers seriously anyway?

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

Entertainment
Video: Las Vegas Omelet House Marks 40th anniversary
Omelet House at Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive in Las Vegas, which opened in 1979, is a locals’ favorite, known for fluffy six-egg omelets. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves readying new beer
Ryan Reaves, a forward with the Golden Knights, has plans for a second beer, a lager, through his 7Five Brewing Co. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Bellagio Adds Lady Gaga To The Fountain Playlist
Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” has been added to the rotation of classic tunes played for the dancing waters at Lake Bellagio. The song debuted at 6 p.m. Monday. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Comedian uses laughter to bring understanding about AIDS
Comedian Brandon Cox Sanford talks about how he uses his comedy sketches to bring light to his AIDS diagnosis. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
20th anniversary of the House of Blues in Las Vegas
Sasha Rincon-Camacho, regional marketing director, talks about the 20th anniversary of the House of Blues in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Meow Wolf opening an 'otherworldly' art experience in Las Vegas
Meow Wolf opening "otherworldly" art experience in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New caneles pastries served at tea at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas
Tony Gauthier, executive pastry chef at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, was trained to make caneles in Bordeaux in his native France, and they’re a new feature on the hotel’s afternoon tea. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Yard House margarita changes color in the glass
The cocktail, as made by lead bartender Taylor Cole at Town Square in Las Vegas, changes from deep blue to magenta because of a chemical reaction between its butterfly pea flowers and citrus agave. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Black History Month Festival
Las Vegas residents gathered on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd, to celebrate Black History Month. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You Can Design With 3D Printers, Laser Cutters And Ceramics At Discovery Children's Museum
You Can Design With 3d Printers, Laser Cutters And Ceramics At Discovery Children's Museum (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Champagne vending machine at Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas
One of only a few in the country, the Moët & Chandon machine at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas is stocked with Imperial Rose for Valentine’s Day. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas Valentine’s Day desserts
Mio Ogasawara of Sweets Raku and Rebecca Bills of Gen3 Hospitality in Las Vegas create elaborate Valentine’s Day desserts. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
One Night For One Drop
Cirque du Soleil cast and crew donate their time and talent to this year's "One Night For One Drop" performance at the "O" Theatre in the Bellagio. The event takes place March 8, 2019, and benefits the One Drop organization. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Chinese New Year Parade
Chinese New Year parade takes place on Fremont Street. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Manzo restaurant a key part of Eataly
Nicole Brisson, executive chef of Eataly, at Park MGM in Las Vegas, talks about new restaurant.
Designer Makes Festival-style Crowns
Designer at MAGIC trade show Makes Festival-style Crowns (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Excalibur Raises tent that will house "Fuerza Bruta" show
Workers at Excalibur raised a tent, which will be the home of "Fuerza Bruta," a temporary show that will run from March 7 to September 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roc Boots Make For Glittery Festival Wear
With 3-inch-tall chunky heels, cleated platforms, and sparkly glitter, you’ll want to wear these to dance the night away. Sally Cull, product and development for Roc Boots Australia, assures you that you can. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get A Custom-painted Jacket At Las Vegas Fashion Event
On the first of the two-night Commotion event, clothing brands connected with consumers, offering shopping, giveaways and customization opportunities. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Venetian Celebrates The "Year Of The Pig"
The Venetian hosted dancers to celebrate the Chinese New Year and "Year of the Pig." The dancers performed a traditional eye-dotting ceremony and lion dance. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Pepe the truffle-hunting dog
Jose Andres knows that quality black truffles can also be found in his native Spain. He’ll be sharing some with the world for a week, starting Monday. From Feb. 11-17, his Cosmopolitan restaurant Jaleo will be showcasing four special dishes made with Spanish truffles discovered by the truffle-hunting dogs of his friend Nacho Ramírez Monfort. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Abou-Ganim mixes drink at Libertine Social
Tony Abou-Ganim, The Modern Mixologist, helped change the cocktail culture in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masaharu Morimoto talks ramen in Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto talks about bringing a ramen restaurant to Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto considering full-time Las Vegas ramen spot
Morimoto talks about a full-time ramen spot in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new home at Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is working it's way to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has been moved to its permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new Las Vegas home
The famous and newly restored Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has moved to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas band Otherwise release song and video in tribute to slain cousin
Adrian and Ryan Patrick, brothers in the band Otherwise with drummer Brian Medeiros, talk about the release of a tribute song to their deceased cousin Ivan. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Las Vegas residency
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Vegas residency (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing