5 concerts coming to Las Vegas

“Repentless,” the title of Slayer’s most recent record and 12th overall, isn’t really a word, but it underscores the fact that these thrash lifers aren’t big on following the rules — of grammar, polite society or otherwise. Thirty-six years in, only half the band’s original lineup remains, but “Raining Blood” is still heavy metal’s all-time most formidable weather phenomenon. See Slayer with Lamb of God and Behemoth at 7 p.m. Friday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $59.50; call 702-693-5222.

Primus, Clutch

This inspired pairing matches alt-rock eccentrics Primus, those veteran surveyor’s of prog’s lunatic fringe, with hard-rock square pegs Clutch, a band whose roots are in hardcore but who now a favor blues-heavy bombast. What unites the two, in addition to jam-heavy live sets, is a whimsical, wild-eyed sense of humor. Be there when “Tommy the Cat” meets “A Shogun Named Marcus” at 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Joint. Tickets are $40 and $55; call 702-693-5222.

Steve Miller, Peter Frampton

It’ll be like classic-rock karaoke night when these two ’70s stalwarts lead the crowd in one guitar-driven singalong after the next. Fly like an eagle, sing like a tipsy magpie at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets are $59.50 to $150; call 866-320-9763.

Pallbearer

This Arkansas foursome favors doom metal at its most majestic, with impassioned, stirring vocals soaring upward and mountainous riffs that serve as a kind of gravitational anchor, pulling you back down to Earth — hard. It’s a precarious balancing act, one that these dudes pull off with an equal measure of finesse and forcefulness. See them at 7 p.m. Sunday at Backstage Bar &Billiards. Tickets are $15; call 702-382-2227.

Swirlies

Cooing vocals, growling guitars, distortion for days: These are the building blocks of the Swirlies’ bulwark of sound. The swelling, slow-building jams from these coed Bostonians encapsulate the beauty and bite of early ’90s indie rock. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-598-3757.