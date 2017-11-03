5 concerts in Las Vegas this week

Action Bronson (Jack Newton)

Action Bronson, hip-hop’s preeminent foodie, has epicurean tastes on the mic and at the dinner table. His latest record, “Blue Chips 7000,” opens with him getting stoned with his mom, a high that’s maintained for the next 38 minutes or so. See him at 8 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door; call 702-862-2695.

Brett Michaels

Miley Cyrus, Loretta Lynn and Jimmy Buffett walk into a bar. Brett Michaels happens to be pouring. He makes the drinks crazy stiff, they get loaded and he convinces them all to join him in studio the next day. We’re not sure this is exactly how the Poison frontman got all three — and many others — to guest on his latest record, but how would you explain it? See him at 9 p.m. Friday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $39; call 702-693-5222.

The Dead Boys

Their songs mirrored the inner-city, mid-’70s Cleveland landscape from which they came: hardscrabble, grim, defiant and resilient all at once.

The Dead Boys lasted but three years in their initial run. The two records they produced in that time begat nihilistic punk anthems like “Ain’t It Fun” and “Sonic Reducer,” which have been kept alive via countless covers from bands ranging from Guns N’ Roses to Pearl Jam. Original members Cheetah Chrome and Johnny Blitz bring the Dead back to life at 7 p.m. Thursday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $15; call 702-598-3757.

Ne Obliviscaris

Pairing soaring violin lines with the disgruntled-gargoyle growls of a fellow named Xenoyr, these progressive Australian extreme metallers favor lengthy, elaborate song suites that are easy to get lost in, like the dungeons of Mordor. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $15 in advance, $17 at the door; call 702-598-3757.

Punk Rock Reunion

The lineup of the fifth annual L.V.H.C. Punk Rock Reunion, which bears a thrash bent with headliners Papsmear getting bodies in motion alongside M.I.A., The Atomic Gods, Schizoid, Letal Injection and Self Abuse at 8 p.m. Saturday at Fremont Country Club. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show; call 702-382-6601.