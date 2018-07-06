5 concerts in Las Vegas this week

Clifford Smith and Reggie Noble as Method Man & Redman performs during the ONE Musicfest at Aaron's Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Saturday, Sep. 13, 2014, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)

Method Man &Redman

Funk Doctor Spock and Johnny Blaze are teaming up again to bring you the best in weed-powered wordplay. Puff, puff, pass the snack chips at 8 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq. Tickets start at $37.50; call 702-862-2695.

Tom Keifer

With a voice as wizened and soulful as his bangs were big and poofy, Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer distinguished himself from his ’80 hair-metal peers with grit and gravitas. See him go solo at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq. Tickets are $27 in advance, $30 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

The Blank Tapes

Save money on rocket fuel and let The Blank Tapes (aka L.A. psych-rock love child Matt Adams) take you to a galaxy far, far away, one where summer never ends and neither does the guitar buzz. See The Blank Tapes at 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

Thievery Corporation

This Washington, D.C., duo has made a career out of expanding the sonic breadth of electronic dance music, infusing Brazilian, Indian, Middle Eastern sounds and more into their down-tempo songbook. Blame it on the bossa nova at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq. Tickets start at $35; call 702-862-2695.

Void Omnia

These Bay Area black metallers favor equally grim and grandiose sonics while shrieking of soot-filled skies and storm clouds of anguish. Cannonball into the abyss at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cornish Pasty. Tickets are $8; call 702-862-4538.