5 concerts this week in Las Vegas

“Heavy Hearts, Hard Fists” — the very title of Nikki Hill’s latest record spells out what this North Carolina-born belter is all about: emotive rock and soul with serious punch, these tunes swinging as hard as a prizefighter aiming for an early-round stoppage. See her at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Railhead at Boulder Station. Tickets are $5; call 702-432-7777.

Unsane

These New York City noise rock antagonists have mastered the art of abrasiveness. Nearly every one of their album covers depicts a blood-spattered scenario of some sort, and their music follows suit: Theirs is an unforgiving sound as grim as the crime scene photos that decorate their records. See Unsane at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $13 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-598-3757.

Glassjaw

With frontman Daryl Palumbo’s breathless, elastic-voiced whelp set against bulldozing guitars, this post-hardcore troupe was at the vanguard of a wave of equally emotive and hard-hitting acts in the early aughts. Then they went on hiatus. Returning with their first new album in 15 years, “Material Control,” due out soon, they’re knocking any rust off on the road with emo brethren The Used. See them at 6 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $37; call 702-632-7600.

Flobots

If rap-rock without the tidal waves of testosterone is your thing, ride your bicycle with no “Handlebars” to see this Denver alt hip-hop quartet perform that hit and more at 7 p.m. Monday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

Wax Tailor

This French DJ-producer favors old-school soul with a hip-hop bent, from Isaac Hayes to the Wu-Tang Clan. When you can get Ghostface Killah, the king of that sound, to guest on your records, you know you’re doing something right. See Wax Tailor at 10 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 day of show; call 702-862-2695.