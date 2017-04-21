5 concerts to catch in Las Vegas this week

Russian Circles (Ryan Russell)

Russian Circles

Chicago instrumentalists Russian Circles craft elegant, enveloping and brick-heavy swells of sound that surge forth like the tide coming ashore. The band’s on the road with Mastodon and Eagles of Death Metal, who are playing the inaugural Las Rageous fest this weekend, so the trio is playing a one-off show at 8 p.m. Saturday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $17 in advance, $20 day of show; call 702-598-3757.

Biz Markie

With the droopy jowls and squat-yet-stout build of a human bulldog, Biz Markie helped popularize the art of beatboxing, took rap to the pop charts in the late ’80s and penned hip-hop’s signature ode to pickin’ boogers. Now that’s a career right there. Dig for some gold with Biz Markie at 7 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $15; call 702-632-7600.

Snoop Dogg, Cypress Hill

Hit your local weed dispensary while there’s still time, for tumbleweeds shall replace all the THC on their soon-to-be-barren shelves when this thoroughly baked bill rolls into town. See them at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Mandalay Bay Beach. Tickets start at $45; call 702-632-7777.

Tove Lo

Remember a few years ago when this Swedish electro-pop “Queen of the Clouds” was playing The Sayers Club? That was before she hit the road with Maroon 5 and Coldplay and became a superstar abroad. Now she’s headlining much bigger rooms, though her repertoire remains as intimate as the cozy confines in which she once performed. See her at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $28; call 702-862-2695.

Tacocat

They’re from cloud-covered Seattle, but this coed pop-punk quartet sound like they were born beneath much sunnier skies. Their bouncy tunes are buttressed by weighty themes, however, as they take on everything from skinheads to “mansplaining” lunkheads. See them at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 day of show; call 702-598-3757.