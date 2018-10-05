5 concerts you can catch in Las Vegas this week

American musician Erik Schrody of Everlast performs on stage at the Rohstofflager in Zurich, Switzerland, Sunday evening, Nov. 30, 2008. (AP Photo/Keystone, Peter Klaunzer)

Everlast

With a gruff voice that sounds like the product of several lifetimes spent chain-smoking unfiltered cigarettes, Everlast’s wizened pipes are equally suited for dropping hard-nosed rhymes or spinning earnest, working-class folk narratives. He does both on his latest record, “Whitey Ford’s House of Pain.” See Everlast at 7 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $30; call 702-862-2695.

Lenny Kravitz

Way back in ’95, Lenny Kravitz declared that “Rock and Roll Is Dead,” even though guitars could at least still be heard on mainstream pop airwaves from time to time. Those days are long gone, but Kravitz remains a true believer in his craft, and on his latest album, “Raise Vibration,” he promises that “I’ll Always Be Inside Your Soul.” See him at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $54.24; call 702-698-7475.

Chief Keef

He’s just 23, but this rough-and-tumble Chicago MC already feels like a grizzled scene vet with his alternately hypnotic and darkly melodic, Auto-Tuned repertoire, which emphasizes a Midwestern work ethic: He’s dropped six mixtapes this year alone. See him at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20; call 702-632-7600.

Dropkick Murphys

Ship up to Boston with the Dropkicks, who hit town as part of the UFC 229 festivities, and fittingly so: Their equally hard-hitting and heartfelt songbook often sounds like a bottle-hurlin’ brawl between East Coast street punk and traditional Celtic folk. See them at 9 p.m. Friday at the Park Theater at Park MGM. Tickets start at $43; call 702-730-7777,

Chelsea Wolfe

Dark, dense, beatific and bracing, Chelsea Wolfe’s peering-into-the-abyss, guitar-heavy indie rock is one of the more inviting ways to meet your doom. See her at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 day of show; call 702-862-2695.