5 helpful apps to download for Life is Beautiful

Attendees take photos during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

As music fests go, Life is Beautiful is pretty user-friendly: You don’t have to brave the dreaded festival port-a-john, learn how to pitch a tent or attempt to subsist on deep-fried curiosities impaled upon a stick.

This being said, the experience can always be enhanced. With this in mind, here are five apps for an even more Beautiful weekend:

■ Life is Beautiful festival app: Enabling you to create your own schedule of bands you want to see, check out the food and art options and map your fest route, the official LIB app is as essential as the wristband you’ll need to get in.

■ WhatsApp: Music fests are communal affairs, and with this app you can start group chats with friends and fellow festivalgoers, share your location and status updates and ensure that you never got lost in the crowd. Also, you can livestream the festivities to all your sad, sad friends who couldn’t attend.

■ Battery HD: Dude, you don’t want to run into Bill Nye and be poised to take a selfie with the man only to have your phone battery die, now do you? This app tells you exactly how much battery life you have left so you can charge up before any chance encounters with superstar scientists.

■ Shazam: One of the best things about music fests is discovering new bands, and with Shazam you can find out exactly what you’re hearing — it gives you both artist and song title — if you’re hearing something you like. And if you’re hearing something you don’t like, you can find out who it is and shame their fans.

■ Dark Sky: You’re going to be outdoors for three days and the weather can be persnickety at times, but with Dark Sky you can get timely forecasts and weather info so you can handle Mother Nature like a boss.