5 picks for music in Las Vegas this week

Guided by Voices (Guided by Voices)

Guided by Voices

Hard to believe these hard-touring, harder-boozing indie rock titans have played Vegas but once, back at the Matador 21 festivities in 2010. Expect to hear 40 or 50 fan favorites (they’re all fan favorites; GBV’s following is among the most rabid there is), culminating with a show-ending cover of “Baba O’Riley,” fitting as they’re pretty much the indie rock version of The Who. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult

From the get-go, industrial rock tended to be dark and brooding. Then these tongue-in-cheek Chicagoans came along and added some color to this none-more-black sound, punching things up with a winking lasciviousness. See them at 8 p.m. Thursday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show; call 702-598-3757.

Trey Anastasio Band

Sadly, Phish won’t be here for one of its marathon, mind-massaging Halloween shows this year, but we get the next best thing: a two-night stand from frontman Trey Anastasio, who will lead his septet in equally elastic jams funky as they are freewheeling. See them at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $45 per show; two-day pass is $85; call 702-862-2695.

Widespread Panic

With the Trey Anastasio Band and Widespread Panic both in town, it’s time for some serious, potentially painful decision-making for jam band aficionados. For those about to rock (hard), though, these Georgians are the way to go, as their songbook is more muscular and less loopy than the competition’s. See Widespread Panic at 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday at the Park Theater at the Monte Carlo. Tickets start at $59; call 844-600-7275.

Holding Onto Sound

One of the best, most beloved Vegas punk bands of the past decade or so, Holding Onto Sound is getting back together to top a reunion show for the local Macro-Fi music collective. This is a lineup not to be missed, also featuring Rusty Maples, Narrowed, The Quitters and more. All proceeds will benefit those impacted by the Route 91 Harvest tragedy. Be there at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $10; call 702-982-1764.